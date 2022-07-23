How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?

Homology-Directed Repair (HDR) and Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)

After CRISPR-Cas9 induces a double-strand break, the cell can repair the break through two main pathways: Homology-Directed Repair (HDR) and Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ). HDR can be used to introduce specific changes if a template is provided, while NHEJ often leads to insertions or deletions (indels) at the break site. For large deletions, NHEJ is typically the pathway utilized, as it can result in the removal of the DNA between two cut sites.