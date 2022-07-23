How would you edit a specific nucleotide in a genome?
How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?
Key Concepts
CRISPR-Cas9 Mechanism
Large Deletions
Homology-Directed Repair (HDR) and Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)
Through a forward genetics screen in Arabidopsis you have identified a mutation that results in leaves curling upward, rather than being flat as in wild type. You have cloned the corresponding gene and note that it is a member of a small gene family composed of three additional members in Arabidopsis. How will you determine if the other three members of the gene family have similar or distinct functions as compared with the gene you first identified?
The CRISPR–Cas9 complex directs the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic locus. If the endonuclease domain is inactivated and replaced with a transcriptional activator (or repressor) domain, what would be the functional consequence of directing such a complex to a specific chromosomal location?