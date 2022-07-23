Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
How would you edit a specific nucleotide in a genome?

Understand the concept of genome editing: Genome editing involves making precise changes to the DNA sequence of an organism. The most common tool for this is CRISPR-Cas9, which allows for targeted modifications at specific locations in the genome.
Identify the target nucleotide: Determine the exact location of the nucleotide you want to edit within the genome. This requires knowledge of the gene sequence and the specific base pair to be altered.
Design a guide RNA (gRNA): Create a short RNA sequence that is complementary to the DNA sequence near the target nucleotide. This gRNA will guide the Cas9 enzyme to the correct location in the genome.
Introduce the CRISPR-Cas9 system into the cell: Deliver the gRNA, Cas9 enzyme, and a repair template (if needed) into the cell. The repair template is a DNA sequence that contains the desired nucleotide change and serves as a template for the cell's repair machinery.
Allow the cell to repair the DNA: The Cas9 enzyme creates a double-strand break at the target site. The cell's natural repair mechanisms, such as homology-directed repair (HDR), use the repair template to fix the break, incorporating the desired nucleotide change into the genome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CRISPR-Cas9

CRISPR-Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise modifications of DNA sequences. It utilizes a guide RNA to direct the Cas9 enzyme to a specific location in the genome, where it creates a double-strand break. This break can then be repaired by inserting, deleting, or replacing nucleotides, enabling targeted edits in the genome.
Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The sequence of these nucleotides encodes genetic information. Understanding the structure and function of nucleotides is essential for editing specific sites in the genome, as it allows for the identification of target sequences for modification.
Homology-Directed Repair (HDR)

Homology-Directed Repair (HDR) is a cellular mechanism that repairs double-strand breaks in DNA using a homologous template. This process is crucial for precise genome editing, as it allows for the incorporation of specific nucleotide changes when a donor DNA template is provided. HDR is often utilized in conjunction with CRISPR-Cas9 to achieve accurate edits in the genome.
