Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?
What are community-based genetic screening programs? What is the intent of such screening programs? Why are members of specific communities or populations offered the chance to participate in such programs?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Community-Based Genetic Screening Programs
Purpose and Intent of Genetic Screening
Population-Specific Screening and Risk Factors
Go to the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (http://www.nichd.nih.gov), locate the search box at the top right corner of the homepage, and enter 'RUSP' to search for information on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. From the options that appear, select 'Brief History of Newborn Screening' and locate the discussion listing the criteria for adding a disease to the RUSP list. What are the criteria for listing a disease on the RUSP list?
Do you think it is important that participation in community-based genetic screening be entirely voluntary? Why or why not?
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
RB1(retinoblastoma)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)