Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem B.8
Chapter 14, Problem B.8

Do you think it is important that participation in community-based genetic screening be entirely voluntary? Why or why not?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of community-based genetic screening, which involves testing individuals within a community to identify genetic conditions or predispositions to diseases.
Consider the ethical principles involved in genetic screening, such as autonomy, informed consent, and privacy, which emphasize that individuals should have the right to make voluntary decisions about their participation.
Reflect on the potential benefits of voluntary participation, including respect for personal choice, increased trust in the screening program, and better psychological outcomes for participants.
Analyze the possible consequences of mandatory participation, such as coercion, loss of individual rights, and potential stigmatization or discrimination based on genetic information.
Formulate your position by weighing the importance of voluntary participation against public health goals, ensuring that ethical standards are maintained while promoting community well-being.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Informed Consent

Informed consent is the process by which individuals are fully educated about the benefits, risks, and implications of genetic screening before agreeing to participate. It ensures that participation is voluntary and based on understanding, protecting personal autonomy and ethical standards.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview

Ethical Principles in Genetics

Ethical principles such as autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence, and justice guide genetic screening practices. Voluntary participation respects individual autonomy, while mandatory screening may raise concerns about coercion and discrimination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Community-Based Genetic Screening

Community-based genetic screening involves testing populations to identify genetic risks and prevent disease. While it can improve public health, it must balance benefits with respect for individual rights and cultural sensitivities to avoid stigmatization or loss of privacy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?

589
views
Textbook Question

Go to the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (http://www.nichd.nih.gov), locate the search box at the top right corner of the homepage, and enter 'RUSP' to search for information on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. From the options that appear, select 'Brief History of Newborn Screening' and locate the discussion listing the criteria for adding a disease to the RUSP list. What are the criteria for listing a disease on the RUSP list?

424
views
Textbook Question

What are community-based genetic screening programs? What is the intent of such screening programs? Why are members of specific communities or populations offered the chance to participate in such programs?

550
views
Textbook Question

Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.

RB1(retinoblastoma)

504
views
Textbook Question

Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.

p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)

576
views
Textbook Question

For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.

Explain why cancer is almost certain to develop with the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1.

576
views