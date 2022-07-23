Go to the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (http://www.nichd.nih.gov), locate the search box at the top right corner of the homepage, and enter 'RUSP' to search for information on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. From the options that appear, select 'Brief History of Newborn Screening' and locate the discussion listing the criteria for adding a disease to the RUSP list. What are the criteria for listing a disease on the RUSP list?
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
RB1(retinoblastoma)
What are community-based genetic screening programs? What is the intent of such screening programs? Why are members of specific communities or populations offered the chance to participate in such programs?
Do you think it is important that participation in community-based genetic screening be entirely voluntary? Why or why not?
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.
Explain why cancer is almost certain to develop with the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1.
Which of these genes would you classify as a proto-oncogene and which as a tumor suppressor gene? Explain your categorization for each gene.