Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem B.3
Chapter 14, Problem B.3

Go to the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (http://www.nichd.nih.gov), locate the search box at the top right corner of the homepage, and enter 'RUSP' to search for information on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. From the options that appear, select 'Brief History of Newborn Screening' and locate the discussion listing the criteria for adding a disease to the RUSP list. What are the criteria for listing a disease on the RUSP list?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP)

The RUSP is a list of disorders recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for newborn screening. It guides states on which conditions to screen for early detection and treatment, aiming to improve health outcomes. Understanding RUSP helps contextualize why certain diseases are prioritized.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments

Criteria for Adding Diseases to RUSP

Diseases are added to the RUSP based on specific criteria including the availability of a reliable screening test, evidence that early detection improves outcomes, and the feasibility of treatment. These criteria ensure that only conditions with significant health impact and actionable interventions are included.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Newborn Screening and Public Health Impact

Newborn screening is a public health program that tests infants shortly after birth to identify treatable genetic, metabolic, or infectious conditions. The goal is to prevent severe health problems through early intervention, making the selection criteria for RUSP critical to maximizing benefits and resource use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Proofreading
