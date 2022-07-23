Textbook Question
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?
589
views
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?
What are community-based genetic screening programs? What is the intent of such screening programs? Why are members of specific communities or populations offered the chance to participate in such programs?
Do you think it is important that participation in community-based genetic screening be entirely voluntary? Why or why not?
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
RB1(retinoblastoma)