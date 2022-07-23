The bacteriophage ϕX174 has a single-stranded DNA genome of 5386 bases. During DNA replication, double-stranded forms of the genome are generated. In an effort to create a restriction map of ϕX174, you digest the z-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw a map of the ϕX174 genome.
You have isolated a genomic clone with an EcoRI fragment of 11 kb that encompasses the CRABS CLAW gene (see Problem 18). You digest the genomic clone with HindIII and note that the 11-kb EcoRI fragment is split into three fragments of 9 kb, 1.5 kb, and 0.5 kb.
Restriction enzyme sites within a cDNA clone are often also found in the genomic sequence. Can you think of a reason why occasionally this is not the case? What about the converse: Are restriction enzyme sites in a genomic clone always in a cDNA clone of the same gene?
Key Concepts
Restriction Enzymes
Genomic vs. cDNA Clones
Gene Structure and Splicing
To further analyze the CRABS CLAW gene, you create a map of the genomic clone. The 11-kb EcoRI fragment is ligated into the EcoRI site of the MCS of the vector shown in Problem 18. You digest the double-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw, as far as possible, a map of the genomic clone of CRABS CLAW.
What restriction digest would help resolve any ambiguity in the map?
Does this tell you anything about where the CRABS CLAW gene is located within the 11-kb genomic clone?
You have identified a 0.80-kb cDNA clone that contains the entire coding sequence of the Arabidopsis gene CRABS CLAW. In the construction of the cDNA library, linkers with EcoRI sites were added to each end of the cDNA, and the cDNA was inserted into the EcoRI site of the MCS of the vector shown in the accompanying figure. You perform digests on the CRABS CLAW cDNA clone with restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Can you determine the orientation of the cDNA clone with respect to the restriction enzyme sites in the vector? The restriction enzyme sites listed in the dark blue region are found only in the MCS of the vector.
You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS. The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors.
Will the long stretch of T residues in the T3 sequence exist in the genomic sequence of the gene?
Can you identify which sequence portions are derived from the vector (specifically the MCS) and which are derived from the cDNA clone?