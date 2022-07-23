Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Chapter 15, Problem 21c

You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library.. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS. The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors.
Can you identify which sequence portions are derived from the vector (specifically the MCS) and which are derived from the cDNA clone?
DNA sequencing results showing T7 and T3 primer sequences, with peaks indicating nucleotide bases and potential vector contamination.

1
Step 1: Understand the concept of directional cloning. Directional cloning ensures that the cDNA is inserted into the vector in a specific orientation using restriction enzyme sites, in this case, EcoRI and XhoI. This allows the cDNA to be flanked by known sequences in the vector, such as the T7 and T3 promoter sites.
Step 2: Review the structure of the vector and the multiple cloning site (MCS). The MCS contains several restriction enzyme recognition sites, including EcoRI and XhoI, which are used for inserting the cDNA. The sequence of the MCS is known and can be compared to the sequence obtained from the recombinant plasmid.
Step 3: Analyze the sequencing data obtained using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites. The sequencing will start from these promoter sites and proceed into the MCS and the inserted cDNA. Discard the first 30 to 60 bases of sequence due to potential errors, as mentioned in the problem.
Step 4: Compare the sequence obtained from the recombinant plasmid to the known sequence of the vector's MCS. Identify the portions of the sequence that match the MCS, as these are derived from the vector. The remaining sequence, which does not match the MCS, is derived from the cDNA clone.
Step 5: Confirm the orientation and boundaries of the cDNA insert by checking the presence of EcoRI and XhoI sites flanking the cDNA. This ensures that the cDNA was directionally cloned and helps distinguish vector-derived sequences from cDNA-derived sequences.

cDNA Cloning

cDNA cloning involves synthesizing complementary DNA (cDNA) from messenger RNA (mRNA) using the enzyme reverse transcriptase. This process allows researchers to create DNA copies of expressed genes, which can then be inserted into vectors for further study. Understanding cDNA cloning is essential for identifying gene sequences and analyzing gene expression.
Restriction Enzymes and MCS

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for the insertion of foreign DNA into plasmids. The Multiple Cloning Site (MCS) is a region within a vector that contains several unique restriction sites, facilitating the directional cloning of DNA fragments. Recognizing the MCS is crucial for distinguishing between vector-derived and insert-derived sequences in recombinant DNA.
Sequencing and Error Management

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule. In sequencing, the initial bases are often discarded due to potential errors introduced during amplification or sequencing. Understanding the importance of quality control in sequencing helps in accurately identifying which portions of the sequence correspond to the vector and which correspond to the cDNA insert.
