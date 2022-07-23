You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library.. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS. The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors.

Can you identify which sequence portions are derived from the vector (specifically the MCS) and which are derived from the cDNA clone?