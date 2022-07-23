Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Problem 16a
Chapter 16, Problem 16a

Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, and C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.
For gene X, no gene duplications have occurred in any lineage, and each gene X is derived from the ancestral gene X via speciation events. Are genes AX, BX, and CX orthologous, paralogous, or homologous?

Understand the definitions of orthologous, paralogous, and homologous genes: Orthologous genes are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation. Paralogs are genes related by duplication within a genome. Homologous genes are genes that share a common ancestry, which includes both orthologs and paralogs.
Analyze the phylogenetic tree: The problem states that species A, B, and C share a common ancestor, and the lineage leading to species A diverged before the divergence of species B and C. This indicates that the genes AX, BX, and CX are derived from the same ancestral gene X through speciation events.
Determine if gene duplications occurred: The problem explicitly states that no gene duplications have occurred in any lineage. This means that the genes AX, BX, and CX are not paralogous, as paralogs arise from gene duplication events.
Assess the relationship between the genes: Since AX, BX, and CX are derived from the same ancestral gene X through speciation events, they are orthologous. Orthologous genes are a subset of homologous genes, so they are also homologous.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, genes AX, BX, and CX are orthologous because they are derived from the same ancestral gene through speciation events without any gene duplication.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Orthologs

Orthologs are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation. They typically retain the same function across species, making them crucial for understanding evolutionary relationships. In the context of species A, B, and C, genes AX, BX, and CX are considered orthologous because they originated from the same ancestral gene X before the species diverged.
Paralogs

Paralogs are genes that arise from gene duplication events within the same species. They can evolve new functions or retain similar functions over time. In this scenario, since the question specifies that no gene duplications have occurred in any lineage, the concept of paralogs is not applicable to genes AX, BX, and CX.
Homologs

Homologs refer to genes that share a common ancestry, which includes both orthologs and paralogs. While homologous genes can be found within the same species (paralogs) or across different species (orthologs), the distinction is important for evolutionary studies. In this case, genes AX, BX, and CX are homologous because they all derive from the ancestral gene X, despite being orthologs specifically due to their divergence in different species.
