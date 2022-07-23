Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Chapter 16, Problem 16b

Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, and C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.
For gene Y, a gene duplication occurred in the lineage leading to A after it diverged from that, leading to B and C. Are genes AY1 and AY2 orthologous or paralogous? Are genes AY1 and BY orthologous or paralogous? Are genes BY and CY orthologous or paralogous?

Understand the definitions of orthologous and paralogous genes: Orthologous genes are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation. Paralogs, on the other hand, are genes related by duplication within a genome.
Analyze the relationship between AY1 and AY2: Since the problem states that a gene duplication occurred in the lineage leading to species A after it diverged from the lineage leading to species B and C, AY1 and AY2 are paralogous because they arose from a duplication event within the same species (species A).
Examine the relationship between AY1 and BY: AY1 and BY are orthologous because they are genes in different species (A and B) that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation, not duplication.
Determine the relationship between BY and CY: BY and CY are orthologous because they are genes in different species (B and C) that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation.
Summarize the relationships: AY1 and AY2 are paralogous, AY1 and BY are orthologous, and BY and CY are orthologous. This classification is based on the evolutionary events of gene duplication and speciation described in the problem.

Orthologs vs. Paralogs

Orthologs are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation, while paralogs are genes that arise from gene duplication within the same species. Understanding this distinction is crucial for analyzing gene relationships in phylogenetic trees, as it helps determine the evolutionary history and functional divergence of genes.
Gene Duplication

Gene duplication is a process where a segment of DNA is copied, resulting in two or more copies of a gene within the genome. This can lead to the formation of paralogs, as the duplicated genes may evolve new functions or retain similar functions over time. In the context of the question, the duplication in the lineage leading to species A is key to identifying the relationships between AY1, AY2, and other genes.
Phylogenetic Trees

Phylogenetic trees are diagrams that represent the evolutionary relationships among various species based on their genetic information. They illustrate how species diverged from common ancestors and help visualize the lineage of genes. Analyzing these trees is essential for determining whether genes are orthologous or paralogous, as the tree structure provides insights into the timing and nature of gene divergences.
