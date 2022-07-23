Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied
Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied
Diseases and conditions on the RUSP list are tested on every newborn infant, and if the baby has one of the conditions, the parents are immediately informed. What kind of information and counseling should be provided to the parents along with the diagnosis?
Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?