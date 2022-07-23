Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem B.14a
Chapter 16, Problem B.14a

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information: The frequency of the condition in newborn infants (note any populations in which the condition is more frequent)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Choose a hereditary condition from the RUSP (Recommended Uniform Screening Panel) core or secondary conditions list, such as Phenylketonuria (PKU) or Cystic Fibrosis.
Research reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), or peer-reviewed articles to find the frequency of the chosen condition in newborn infants.
Identify and note any specific populations or ethnic groups where the condition has a higher prevalence, as some genetic disorders are more common in certain populations due to founder effects or genetic drift.
Summarize the frequency data, typically expressed as the number of affected newborns per number of births (e.g., 1 in 10,000), and include any relevant demographic details.
Ensure to cross-check multiple sources to confirm the accuracy of the frequency information and understand any variations reported.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newborn Screening and the RUSP

The Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) is a list of conditions that newborns are routinely screened for in the United States. It includes core and secondary conditions chosen based on their health impact and the availability of effective treatments. Understanding RUSP helps identify which hereditary conditions are prioritized for early detection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments

Frequency and Prevalence of Genetic Conditions

Frequency refers to how often a condition occurs in a specific population, often expressed as cases per number of births. Prevalence can vary by ethnicity, geography, or other demographic factors. Knowing frequency helps assess the public health impact and guides screening priorities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:15
Genetic Drift

Hereditary Conditions and Genetic Inheritance

Hereditary conditions are genetic disorders passed from parents to offspring through genes. These conditions can follow different inheritance patterns such as autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or X-linked. Understanding inheritance helps explain why certain populations may have higher frequencies of specific conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
27:36
Diploid Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:

The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied

511
views
Textbook Question

Diseases and conditions on the RUSP list are tested on every newborn infant, and if the baby has one of the conditions, the parents are immediately informed. What kind of information and counseling should be provided to the parents along with the diagnosis?

554
views
Textbook Question

Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?

490
views
Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.After growing a pure culture of this organism, what strategy might you employ to sequence its genome?
508
views
Textbook Question

You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?

479
views
Textbook Question

Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?

571
views