Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Problem B.13
Chapter 16, Problem B.13

Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of Huntington disease: it is a genetic disorder caused by a dominant allele, meaning that inheriting one copy of the mutated gene will likely result in developing the disease later in life.
Consider how a positive or negative test result could influence major life decisions, such as family planning (deciding whether to have biological children), career choices (choosing jobs with health benefits or less physical/mental stress), financial planning (saving for future medical care), lifestyle changes (adopting healthier habits), and psychological preparation (coping with the knowledge of potential disease onset).
Reflect on the emotional and ethical implications of knowing your genetic status, including the impact on relationships, privacy concerns, and potential discrimination, which might affect your decision to undergo testing.
Evaluate the pros and cons of taking the genetic test, such as the benefit of early awareness and planning versus the anxiety or stress that might come from knowing a positive result.
Formulate a personal stance on whether you would choose to be tested, based on your values, support system, and how you weigh the benefits and risks of knowing your genetic information.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Testing and Inheritance

Genetic testing identifies whether an individual carries specific inherited mutations, such as the one causing Huntington disease, which is autosomal dominant. Understanding inheritance patterns helps predict the likelihood of developing the disease and informs personal and family health decisions.
Psychological and Ethical Implications of Genetic Information

Receiving genetic test results can have profound emotional effects, including anxiety or relief, and raises ethical questions about privacy, discrimination, and the right to know or not know one’s genetic status. These factors influence decisions about testing and disclosure.
Impact of Genetic Information on Life Planning

Knowledge of a genetic condition like Huntington disease can affect major life choices such as career planning, family planning, financial management, and healthcare decisions. Anticipating disease onset may lead to proactive steps to manage or prepare for future challenges.
