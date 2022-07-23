Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Chapter 16, Problem 1b
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?
Step 1: Begin by extracting DNA directly from the environmental sample containing the archaea. Use techniques such as filtration or centrifugation to isolate cells before lysing them to release their genetic material.
Step 2: Amplify the DNA using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) with primers designed to target conserved regions of archaeal genes, such as the 16S rRNA gene. This will help identify the species and its phylogenetic placement.
Step 3: Sequence the amplified DNA using high-throughput sequencing methods (e.g., Illumina or Nanopore sequencing) to obtain the genetic information of the strain. Ensure proper quality control and assembly of the sequence data.
Step 4: Analyze the genomic data using bioinformatics tools to identify functional genes, metabolic pathways, and adaptations to the hot spring environment. Compare the genome to known archaeal genomes to infer ecological roles and evolutionary relationships.
Step 5: If functional studies are needed, consider heterologous expression of genes in a model organism or synthetic biology approaches to study the strain's unique features without requiring culture.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Culture Techniques
Culture techniques involve methods used to grow microorganisms in controlled environments. These techniques are essential for studying the physiology, genetics, and biochemistry of organisms. If a strain cannot be cultured, researchers must rely on alternative methods to study its characteristics, which can limit the understanding of its biology.
Spontaneous Mutations
Metagenomics
Metagenomics is the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples. This approach allows scientists to analyze the genomes of organisms that cannot be cultured in the lab. By using metagenomics, researchers can gain insights into the diversity and functional potential of unculturable species, such as the newly discovered archaea.
Phylogenetic Analysis
Phylogenetic analysis involves studying the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on genetic information. This method can help identify the new species' relatives and its place in the tree of life, even if it cannot be cultured. Understanding these relationships is crucial for classifying the organism and predicting its ecological roles.
Phylogenetic Trees
Textbook Question
Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information: The frequency of the condition in newborn infants (note any populations in which the condition is more frequent)
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.After growing a pure culture of this organism, what strategy might you employ to sequence its genome?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What types of repetitive DNA are most problematic?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What strategies can be employed to overcome these problems?
