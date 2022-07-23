Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 25b

In conducting the study described in Problem 24, you have noted that a set of S. cerevisiae genes are repressed when yeast are grown under high-salt conditions. How might you approach this question if genome sequences for the related Saccharomyces species S. paradoxus, S. mikatae, and S. bayanus were also available?

Step 1: Begin by identifying the genes in S. cerevisiae that are repressed under high-salt conditions. Use transcriptomic data or gene expression profiling to pinpoint these genes.
Step 2: Obtain the genome sequences for the related Saccharomyces species (S. paradoxus, S. mikatae, and S. bayanus). Ensure the sequences are properly annotated to facilitate comparative analysis.
Step 3: Perform a comparative genomic analysis to identify orthologous genes in the related species. Use sequence alignment tools such as BLAST or Clustal Omega to find homologous genes across the species.
Step 4: Analyze the regulatory regions (promoters and enhancers) of the orthologous genes in all species. Look for conserved motifs or transcription factor binding sites that might be involved in salt-induced repression. Tools like MEME or FIMO can help identify these motifs.
Step 5: Investigate whether the repression mechanism is conserved across species by conducting functional assays, such as reporter gene experiments or mutational analysis, to test the activity of regulatory elements under high-salt conditions.

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is produced. In the context of S. cerevisiae, understanding how high-salt conditions repress certain genes is crucial for exploring adaptive responses and metabolic pathways. This concept is fundamental for analyzing the effects of environmental stressors on gene expression.
Review of Regulation

Comparative Genomics

Comparative genomics involves comparing the genomic features of different organisms to understand evolutionary relationships and functional similarities. By examining the genome sequences of S. paradoxus, S. mikatae, and S. bayanus alongside S. cerevisiae, researchers can identify conserved regulatory elements and gene functions that may contribute to salt tolerance or stress responses across species.
Genomics Overview

Phylogenetic Analysis

Phylogenetic analysis is the study of evolutionary relationships among biological entities, often using genetic data to construct evolutionary trees. In this scenario, analyzing the phylogenetic relationships among the Saccharomyces species can provide insights into how gene repression mechanisms have evolved in response to high-salt environments, revealing potential adaptive strategies that may differ among species.
Phylogenetic Trees
