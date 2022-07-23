You have just obtained 100 kb of genomic sequence from an as-yet-unsequenced mammalian genome. What are three methods you might use to identify potential genes in the 100 kb? What are the advantages and limitations of each method?
When comparing genes from two sequenced genomes, how does one determine whether two genes are orthologous? What pitfalls arise when one or both of the genomes are not sequenced?
The human genome contains a large number of pseudogenes. How would you distinguish whether a particular sequence encodes a gene or a pseudogene? How do pseudogenes arise?
Based on the tree of life in the following figure (Figure 16.12), would you expect human proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to plant proteins? Would you expect plant proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to human proteins?
What is a reference genome? How can it be used to survey genetic variation within a species?
The two-hybrid method facilitates the discovery of protein–protein interactions. How does this technique work? Can you think of reasons for obtaining a false-positive result, that is, where the proteins encoded by two clones interact in the two-hybrid system but do not interact in the organism in which they naturally occur? Can you think of reasons you might obtain a false-negative result, in which the two proteins interact in vivo but fail to interact in the two-hybrid system?
Go to http://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi and follow the links to nucleotide BLAST. Type in the sequence below; it is broken up into codons to make it easier to copy.
5' ATG TTC GTC AAT CAG CAC CTT TGT GGT TCT CAC CTC GTT GAA GCTTTG TAC CTT GTT TGC GGT GAA CGT GGT TTC TTC TAC ACT CCT AAG ACT TAA 3'
As you will note on the BLAST page, there are several options for tailoring your query to obtain the most relevant information. Some are related to which sequences to search in the database. For example, the search can be limited taxonomically (e.g., restricted to mammals) or by the type of sequences in the database (e.g., cDNA or genomic). For our search, we will use the broadest database, the 'Nucleotide collection (nr/nt).' This is the nonredundant (nr) database of all nucleotide data (nt) in GenBank and can be selected in the 'Database' dialogue box. Other parameters can also be adjusted to make the search more or less sensitive to mismatches or gaps. For our purposes, we will use the default setting, which is automatically presented. Press 'BLAST' to search. What can you say about the DNA sequence?