Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 10

Based on the tree of life in the following figure (Figure 16.12), would you expect human proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to plant proteins? Would you expect plant proteins to be more similar to fungal proteins or to human proteins?
Tree of life diagram illustrating evolutionary relationships among organisms, highlighting humans, plants, and fungi.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the tree of life in Figure 16.12, which illustrates evolutionary relationships among organisms. Identify the placement of humans, fungi, and plants on the tree.
Understand that organisms closer to each other on the tree of life share a more recent common ancestor, which implies greater genetic and protein similarity.
Note that humans and fungi are both part of the Opisthokonta clade, indicating a closer evolutionary relationship compared to plants, which belong to a separate clade (Archaeplastida). This suggests human proteins are more similar to fungal proteins than to plant proteins.
Compare the evolutionary relationship between plants and fungi. Since fungi and plants are in separate clades, their proteins are less similar compared to the relationship between plants and humans, which are even more distantly related.
Conclude that protein similarity is determined by evolutionary proximity, and organisms within the same clade or closer branches of the tree of life will have more similar proteins due to shared ancestry.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phylogenetic Tree

A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that represents evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on similarities and differences in their genetic characteristics. It illustrates how species are related through common ancestry, allowing for predictions about the genetic similarities between organisms. Understanding the tree of life helps in determining which organisms share more recent common ancestors, thus influencing protein similarity.
Protein Homology

Protein homology refers to the similarity in protein sequences that arises from shared ancestry. Proteins that are homologous are likely to have similar structures and functions due to their evolutionary origins. By analyzing protein homology, one can infer evolutionary relationships and predict functional similarities between proteins from different organisms, such as humans, fungi, and plants.
Common Ancestry

Common ancestry is the concept that different species share a common ancestor from which they have evolved over time. This principle is fundamental in evolutionary biology and helps explain the genetic and phenotypic similarities observed among species. In the context of the question, understanding common ancestry allows for predictions about the degree of similarity between human, fungal, and plant proteins based on their evolutionary paths.
