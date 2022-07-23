Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information: The frequency of the condition in newborn infants (note any populations in which the condition is more frequent)
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem 2a
Chapter 16, Problem 2a
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Repetitive DNA sequences are regions in the genome where the same sequence of nucleotides is repeated multiple times. These can include tandem repeats (e.g., microsatellites) or interspersed repeats (e.g., transposable elements).
During genome sequencing, especially with short-read sequencing technologies, the reads generated are often much shorter than the length of the repetitive regions. This makes it difficult to determine the exact number of repeats or their precise location in the genome.
When sequencing reads are aligned to a reference genome or assembled de novo, repetitive sequences can lead to ambiguities. For example, multiple reads may map to the same repetitive region, making it challenging to resolve the correct sequence.
Repetitive DNA can also cause errors in assembly algorithms, as they may incorrectly join non-adjacent regions of the genome that share similar repetitive sequences, leading to misassemblies.
To address these challenges, researchers often use long-read sequencing technologies (e.g., PacBio or Oxford Nanopore) or specialized computational tools designed to handle repetitive regions more effectively.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Repetitive DNA
Repetitive DNA refers to sequences in the genome that are repeated multiple times. These can include simple repeats, such as microsatellites, and more complex structures like transposable elements. Their abundance can complicate genome assembly and alignment, as distinguishing between identical or nearly identical sequences becomes challenging.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Genome Sequencing
Genome sequencing is the process of determining the complete DNA sequence of an organism's genome. This involves reading the nucleotide sequences and assembling them into a coherent representation of the genome. The presence of repetitive DNA can lead to ambiguities in sequencing data, making it difficult to accurately reconstruct the genome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties
Assembly Algorithms
Assembly algorithms are computational methods used to piece together short DNA sequences into longer contiguous sequences, or contigs. These algorithms often struggle with repetitive regions because they can produce multiple valid assemblies, leading to errors or gaps in the final genome representation. Effective handling of repetitive DNA is crucial for accurate genome assembly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question
449
views
Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.After growing a pure culture of this organism, what strategy might you employ to sequence its genome?
508
views
Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?
479
views
Textbook Question
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What types of repetitive DNA are most problematic?
797
views
Textbook Question
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What strategies can be employed to overcome these problems?
971
views
Textbook Question
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. Why were there so many more contigs than scaffolds?
432
views