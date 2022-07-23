Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.After growing a pure culture of this organism, what strategy might you employ to sequence its genome?
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What strategies can be employed to overcome these problems?
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. Why were there so many more contigs than scaffolds?
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. What is the difference between physical and sequence gaps?