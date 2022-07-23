Types of Repetitive DNA

Repetitive DNA can be classified into two main types: tandem repeats and interspersed repeats. Tandem repeats consist of sequences that are repeated directly adjacent to each other, such as microsatellites and minisatellites. Interspersed repeats, on the other hand, are scattered throughout the genome and include transposable elements like LINEs and SINEs. Both types can complicate genome sequencing due to their repetitive nature, making it difficult to accurately assemble and map the genome.