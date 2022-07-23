Reciprocal crosses of experimental animals or plants sometimes give different results in the F1. What are two possible genetic explanations? How would you distinguish between these two possibilities (i.e., what crosses would you perform, and what would the results tell you)?
What is the evidence that transfer of DNA from the organelles to the nucleus continues to occur?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Endosymbiotic Theory
Horizontal Gene Transfer
Nuclear-Organelle Interactions
How are some of the characteristics of the organelles (the mitochondria and chloroplasts) explained by their origin as ancient bacterial endosymbionts?
The human mitochondrial genome encodes only 22 tRNAs, but at least 32 tRNAs are needed for cytoplasmic translation. How are all codons in mitochondrial transcripts accommodated by only 22 tRNAs? The Plasmodium mitochondrial genome does not encode any tRNAs; how are genes of the Plasmodium mitochondrial genome translated?
Draw a graph depicting the relative amounts of nuclear DNA present in the different stages of the cell cycle (G₁,S,G₂,M). On the same graph, plot the amount of mitochondrial DNA present at each stage of the cell cycle.
What are the differences between the universal code and that found in the mitochondria of some species? Given that some changes (UGA =stop→Trp) have occurred multiple independent times in evolution, can you think of any selective advantage to the mitochondrial code?
What is the evidence that the ancient mitochondrial and chloroplast endosymbionts are related to the alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, respectively?