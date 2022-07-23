Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Chapter 17, Problem 7

What is the evidence that the ancient mitochondrial and chloroplast endosymbionts are related to the alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, respectively?

1
span>Step 1: Understand the endosymbiotic theory, which suggests that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from free-living bacteria that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells.
span>Step 2: Examine the genetic evidence, focusing on the similarities between mitochondrial DNA and alphaproteobacteria, and chloroplast DNA and cyanobacteria.
span>Step 3: Analyze the structural evidence, noting that mitochondria and chloroplasts have double membranes, similar to those of gram-negative bacteria like alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria.
span>Step 4: Consider the biochemical evidence, such as the presence of similar ribosomes and the process of binary fission in mitochondria and chloroplasts, which are characteristic of bacteria.
span>Step 5: Review phylogenetic studies that use molecular data to show the evolutionary relationships between mitochondria, chloroplasts, and their bacterial relatives.

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory posits that certain organelles, specifically mitochondria and chloroplasts, originated from free-living prokaryotic organisms that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This theory explains how these organelles have retained their own DNA and replicate independently of the cell, supporting the idea of a symbiotic relationship that led to the evolution of complex cells.
Organelle DNA Characteristics

Mitochondrial and Chloroplast DNA

Mitochondria and chloroplasts contain their own circular DNA, similar to that of bacteria, which is distinct from the linear DNA found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. This DNA is more closely related to the genomes of alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, respectively, providing genetic evidence for their evolutionary origins and supporting the endosymbiotic theory.
Phylogenetic Analysis

Phylogenetic analysis involves comparing genetic sequences to determine evolutionary relationships among organisms. By analyzing the DNA sequences of mitochondria and chloroplasts alongside those of alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, scientists can construct phylogenetic trees that illustrate their relatedness, reinforcing the idea that these organelles evolved from specific bacterial ancestors.
