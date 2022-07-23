Skip to main content
Draw a graph depicting the relative amounts of nuclear DNA present in the different stages of the cell cycle (G₁,S,G₂,M). On the same graph, plot the amount of mitochondrial DNA present at each stage of the cell cycle.

span>Identify the stages of the cell cycle: G₁, S, G₂, and M.
span>Understand that during the G₁ phase, the cell has a normal diploid amount of nuclear DNA.
span>During the S phase, DNA replication occurs, so the amount of nuclear DNA doubles by the end of this phase.
span>In the G₂ phase, the nuclear DNA content remains doubled as the cell prepares for mitosis.
span>During the M phase (mitosis), the nuclear DNA is divided between two daughter cells, returning to the original amount by the end of the phase.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Cycle Stages

The cell cycle consists of several stages: G₁ (Gap 1), S (Synthesis), G₂ (Gap 2), and M (Mitosis). During G₁, the cell grows and prepares for DNA replication. In the S phase, DNA is replicated, doubling the amount of nuclear DNA. G₂ involves further growth and preparation for mitosis, while M is the stage where the cell divides. Understanding these stages is crucial for analyzing DNA content changes.
Nuclear DNA vs. Mitochondrial DNA

Nuclear DNA is the genetic material found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells, containing the majority of an organism's genetic information. Mitochondrial DNA, on the other hand, is located in the mitochondria and is inherited maternally. While nuclear DNA quantity changes significantly during the cell cycle, mitochondrial DNA remains relatively constant, making it important to distinguish between the two when plotting their amounts.
Graphing Biological Data

Graphing biological data involves visually representing quantitative information to identify trends and relationships. In this context, plotting the amounts of nuclear and mitochondrial DNA across the cell cycle stages allows for a clear comparison of their dynamics. Understanding how to effectively create and interpret such graphs is essential for conveying complex biological processes in a comprehensible manner.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How are some of the characteristics of the organelles (the mitochondria and chloroplasts) explained by their origin as ancient bacterial endosymbionts?

Textbook Question

The human mitochondrial genome encodes only 22 tRNAs, but at least 32 tRNAs are needed for cytoplasmic translation. How are all codons in mitochondrial transcripts accommodated by only 22 tRNAs? The Plasmodium mitochondrial genome does not encode any tRNAs; how are genes of the Plasmodium mitochondrial genome translated?

Textbook Question

What is the evidence that transfer of DNA from the organelles to the nucleus continues to occur?

Textbook Question

What are the differences between the universal code and that found in the mitochondria of some species? Given that some changes (UGA =stop→Trp) have occurred multiple independent times in evolution, can you think of any selective advantage to the mitochondrial code?

Textbook Question

What is the evidence that the ancient mitochondrial and chloroplast endosymbionts are related to the alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, respectively?

Textbook Question

Outline the steps required for a gene originally present in the endosymbiont genome to be transferred to the nuclear genome and be expressed, and for its product to be targeted back to the organelle of origin.

