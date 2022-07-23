Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 20b
Chapter 18, Problem 20b

A powerful approach to identifying genes of a developmental pathway is to screen for mutations that suppress or enhance the phenotype of interest. This approach was undertaken to elucidate the genetic pathway controlling C. elegans vulval development. In a complementary experiment, a gain-of-function let-23 mutant with a multi-vulva phenotype was also mutagenized. What types of mutations will suppress the multi-vulva phenotype?

Understand the context: The let-23 gene in C. elegans is part of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathway, which regulates vulval development. A gain-of-function mutation in let-23 leads to excessive signaling, resulting in a multi-vulva phenotype. Suppressing this phenotype requires mutations that reduce or block the excessive signaling caused by the gain-of-function mutation.
Identify potential suppressor mutations: Suppressor mutations can occur in genes downstream or upstream of let-23 in the EGFR pathway. These mutations might reduce signaling by either inhibiting the pathway or compensating for the excessive activity of let-23.
Focus on downstream components: Mutations in genes encoding proteins downstream of let-23, such as ras or raf, could suppress the multi-vulva phenotype by reducing signal transduction. For example, a loss-of-function mutation in ras would decrease the pathway's activity.
Consider upstream or regulatory components: Mutations in genes that negatively regulate let-23, such as those encoding inhibitors or feedback regulators, could suppress the phenotype. For instance, a gain-of-function mutation in a negative regulator might counteract the excessive signaling.
Design experiments to identify suppressor mutations: Use mutagenesis to introduce random mutations in the gain-of-function let-23 mutant. Screen for individuals with a suppressed phenotype (normal vulval development). Sequence the genomes of these individuals to identify the mutations responsible for suppression.

Gain-of-Function Mutations

Gain-of-function mutations result in a gene product with enhanced or new functions. In the context of the let-23 gene in C. elegans, such mutations can lead to a multi-vulva phenotype by overactivating the signaling pathway involved in vulval development. Understanding these mutations is crucial for identifying how they can be suppressed by other genetic changes.
Suppressor Mutations

Suppressor mutations are genetic alterations that counteract the effects of a primary mutation, restoring the normal phenotype. In the case of the multi-vulva phenotype caused by the gain-of-function let-23 mutation, suppressor mutations may occur in genes that negatively regulate the vulval development pathway, effectively reducing the overactivity caused by the let-23 mutation.
Genetic Pathways

Genetic pathways are networks of genes that interact to control specific biological processes, such as development. In C. elegans vulval development, various genes work together to regulate cell signaling and differentiation. Understanding these pathways is essential for predicting how mutations can influence phenotypes and for identifying potential suppressor mutations that can revert abnormal traits.
