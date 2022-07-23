Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 22a
Chapter 18, Problem 22a

Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. In crosses between fish of the two different morphologies, the lack of bony armor segregates as a recessive trait that maps to the ectodermal dysplasin (Eda) gene. Comparisons between the Eda-coding regions of the armored and nonarmored fish revealed no differences. How can you explain this result?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the genetic basis of the trait: The lack of bony armor is a recessive trait that maps to the Eda gene. This means that the phenotype is determined by variations in the Eda gene or its regulation.
Analyze the coding region comparison: The problem states that there are no differences in the Eda-coding regions between armored and nonarmored fish. This suggests that the coding sequence of the gene itself is not responsible for the phenotypic difference.
Consider regulatory elements: Since the coding region is identical, the phenotypic difference may arise from variations in regulatory elements of the Eda gene. These elements control the expression of the gene, determining when, where, and how much of the gene product is produced.
Investigate epigenetic factors: Another possibility is that epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation or histone modifications, could influence the expression of the Eda gene without altering the coding sequence.
Examine environmental influences: Environmental factors might interact with the regulatory elements or epigenetic modifications to influence the expression of the Eda gene, leading to the observed differences in bony armor development.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phenotypic Plasticity

Phenotypic plasticity refers to the ability of an organism to change its phenotype in response to environmental conditions. In the case of the three-spined stickleback fish, the presence or absence of predators influences the development of bony plates, demonstrating how environmental factors can lead to different physical traits without altering the underlying genetic code.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Eda Gene and Its Role

The ectodermal dysplasin (Eda) gene is crucial for the development of bony structures in sticklebacks. While the gene itself may not show differences between armored and non-armored fish, variations in regulatory elements or other genes interacting with Eda could influence its expression, leading to the observed phenotypic differences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:19
Segmentation Genes

Genetic Regulation and Expression

Genetic regulation involves mechanisms that control the timing and level of gene expression. In sticklebacks, the lack of observable differences in the Eda-coding regions suggests that regulatory sequences, rather than the coding sequence itself, may be responsible for the variation in bony plate development, highlighting the complexity of genetic expression beyond simple Mendelian inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A powerful approach to identifying genes of a developmental pathway is to screen for mutations that suppress or enhance the phenotype of interest. This approach was undertaken to elucidate the genetic pathway controlling C. elegans vulval development. In a complementary experiment, a gain-of-function let-23 mutant with a multi-vulva phenotype was also mutagenized. What types of mutations will suppress the multi-vulva phenotype?

560
views
Textbook Question

The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity. What would be the consequence of ectopically expressing Hoxd10 throughout the developing mouse limb bud? What about Hoxd11? What about both Hoxd10 and Hoxd11?

685
views
Textbook Question

The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity. You wish to examine the effect of loss-of-function alleles in developing limbs. How would you construct a mouse in which the function of Hoxd9–13 is retained during anterior–posterior embryonic patterning but is absent from developing limbs?

467
views
Textbook Question

Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. Loss-of-function mutations in the coding region of the homologous gene in humans result in loss of hair, teeth, and sweat glands, as in the toothless men of Sind (India). What does this suggest about hair, teeth, and sweat glands in humans?

561
views
Textbook Question

The flowering jungle plant Lacandonia schismatica, discovered in southern Mexico, has a unique floral structure. Petal-like organs are in the outer whorls surrounding a number of carpels, and stamens are in the center of the flower. Closely related species are dioecious; female plants bear flowers that resemble those of Lacandonia, but without the central stamens. What type of mutation could have resulted in the evolution of Lacandonia flowers?

408
views
Textbook Question

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?

611
views