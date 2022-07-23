Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 13
Chapter 19, Problem 13

What is a quantitative trait locus (QTL)? Suppose you wanted to search for QTLs influencing fruit size in tomatoes. Describe the general structure of a QTL experiment, including the kind of tomato strains you would use, how molecular markers should be distributed in the genome, how the genetic marker alleles should differ between the two strains, and how you would use the F₁ progeny in a subsequent cross to obtain information about the possible location(s) of QTLs of interest.

Step 1: Define a quantitative trait locus (QTL). A QTL is a region of the genome that is associated with variation in a quantitative trait, such as fruit size in tomatoes. These traits are typically influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors.
Step 2: Select appropriate tomato strains for the experiment. Choose two parental strains that differ significantly in the trait of interest (e.g., one strain with large fruit size and another with small fruit size). These strains should also differ in their genetic marker alleles to facilitate mapping.
Step 3: Ensure molecular markers are distributed across the genome. Molecular markers, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) or microsatellites, should be evenly spaced throughout the genome to provide comprehensive coverage for identifying QTLs. These markers should be polymorphic between the two parental strains.
Step 4: Generate F₁ progeny and perform a subsequent cross. Cross the two parental strains to produce F₁ progeny, which are heterozygous for the genetic markers. Then, perform a second cross (e.g., self-fertilization or backcrossing) to produce a segregating population (e.g., F₂ generation) that exhibits variation in the trait of interest.
Step 5: Analyze the segregating population to locate QTLs. Measure the trait (e.g., fruit size) in the segregating population and genotype individuals for the molecular markers. Use statistical methods, such as linkage analysis or association mapping, to identify correlations between marker alleles and the trait, thereby pinpointing the genomic regions (QTLs) influencing the trait.

Quantitative Trait Locus (QTL)

A Quantitative Trait Locus (QTL) is a section of DNA that correlates with variation in a quantitative trait, such as fruit size. QTLs are identified through statistical analysis of phenotypic data and genetic markers, allowing researchers to link specific genetic regions to traits of interest. Understanding QTLs is crucial for breeding programs aimed at improving traits in crops like tomatoes.
Molecular Markers

Molecular markers are specific sequences of DNA that can be used to identify particular alleles in the genome. In a QTL experiment, these markers should be evenly distributed across the genome to ensure comprehensive coverage and accurate mapping of QTLs. The differences in marker alleles between the tomato strains help in associating specific traits with genetic variations.
F₁ Progeny and Backcrossing

The F₁ progeny are the first generation offspring resulting from a cross between two distinct parental strains. In QTL mapping, these progeny can be used in subsequent crosses (backcrossing) to segregate traits and identify the inheritance patterns of the QTLs. By analyzing the phenotypes and genotypes of the F₁ progeny, researchers can infer the locations of QTLs influencing traits like fruit size.
