Chapter 2, Problem 30a

A male and a female are each heterozygous for both cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU). Both conditions are autosomal recessive, and they assort independently.
What proportion of the children of this couple will have neither condition?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the genotypes of the parents for both traits. Since both parents are heterozygous for cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU), their genotypes are CcPp, where 'C' and 'P' represent the dominant alleles, and 'c' and 'p' represent the recessive alleles.
Use the principle of independent assortment to analyze each trait separately. For cystic fibrosis, the cross is Cc x Cc. For phenylketonuria, the cross is Pp x Pp.
Construct a Punnett square for each trait. For the CF trait (Cc x Cc), the possible offspring genotypes are CC, Cc, Cc, and cc. For the PKU trait (Pp x Pp), the possible offspring genotypes are PP, Pp, Pp, and pp.
Identify the offspring genotypes that result in neither condition. For a child to have neither condition, they must inherit at least one dominant allele for each trait. This means the child must have a genotype that is not 'cc' for CF and not 'pp' for PKU. Combine the probabilities of these outcomes using the rule of multiplication.
Calculate the proportion of offspring with neither condition by multiplying the probabilities of having at least one dominant allele for CF (from the CF Punnett square) and at least one dominant allele for PKU (from the PKU Punnett square). This gives the final proportion of children with neither condition.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance means that a trait or condition is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele, one from each parent. In the case of cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU), both conditions require the individual to inherit two recessive alleles (cf/cf and pku/pku) to express the disease. If an individual has at least one dominant allele (CF or PKU), they will not exhibit the condition.
Heterozygous Genotype

A heterozygous genotype consists of two different alleles for a particular gene, one inherited from each parent. In this scenario, both parents are heterozygous for CF and PKU, meaning they each carry one normal allele (C and P) and one recessive allele (cf and pku). This genetic makeup is crucial for determining the potential genotypes of their offspring through Punnett squares.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently during gamete formation. In this case, the alleles for CF and PKU assort independently, allowing for various combinations of alleles in the offspring. This principle is essential for calculating the probabilities of the children inheriting neither condition, as it allows for the separate consideration of each trait's inheritance.
