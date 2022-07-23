Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 30b

A male and a female are each heterozygous for both cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU). Both conditions are autosomal recessive, and they assort independently.
What proportion of the children will have either PKU or CF but not both?

1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of the problem. Both cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU) are autosomal recessive conditions, meaning a child must inherit two recessive alleles (one from each parent) to express the condition. Since the traits assort independently, we can use the principles of Mendelian genetics and a Punnett square for each trait.
Step 2: Construct a Punnett square for CF. Each parent is heterozygous (genotype: Cc), where 'C' is the dominant allele and 'c' is the recessive allele. The possible offspring genotypes are CC, Cc, Cc, and cc. Only the 'cc' genotype results in CF.
Step 3: Construct a Punnett square for PKU. Each parent is heterozygous (genotype: Pp), where 'P' is the dominant allele and 'p' is the recessive allele. The possible offspring genotypes are PP, Pp, Pp, and pp. Only the 'pp' genotype results in PKU.
Step 4: Determine the probability of having either CF or PKU but not both. Use the principle of independent assortment to calculate the combined probabilities. First, calculate the probability of having CF (cc) and not PKU (not pp), then calculate the probability of having PKU (pp) and not CF (not cc). Add these probabilities together.
Step 5: Express the final proportion. The probabilities calculated in Step 4 represent the proportion of children who will have either CF or PKU but not both. Ensure the calculations account for all possible combinations of genotypes and their respective probabilities.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance refers to a pattern where two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, are necessary for an individual to express a trait or disorder. In the case of cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU), both conditions require that an individual inherits two recessive alleles to exhibit symptoms. If an individual has one normal and one mutated allele, they are carriers but do not show the disease.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a genetic principle stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait, such as CF, does not influence the inheritance of another trait, like PKU. This principle allows for a variety of genetic combinations in offspring, which is crucial for calculating probabilities in genetic crosses.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two individuals. By organizing the possible gametes from each parent, it allows for the visualization of potential genotypes and phenotypes of the offspring. In this scenario, a Punnett square can help determine the proportions of children who will inherit either PKU or CF, but not both, by analyzing the combinations of alleles from the heterozygous parents.
