A male and a female are each heterozygous for both cystic fibrosis (CF) and phenylketonuria (PKU). Both conditions are autosomal recessive, and they assort independently.
What proportion of the children of this couple will have neither condition?
What proportion of the children of this couple will have neither condition?
What proportion of the children will have either PKU or CF but not both?
What proportion of the children will be carriers of one or both conditions?
A woman expressing a dominant phenotype is heterozygous (Dd) for the gene.
What is the probability that the dominant allele carried by the woman will be inherited by a grandchild?
What is the probability that two grandchildren of the woman who are first cousins to one another will each inherit the dominant allele?
Draw a pedigree that illustrates the transmission of the dominant trait from the grandmother to two of her grandchildren who are first cousins.