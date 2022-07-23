Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 29

In tomato plants, the production of red fruit color is under the control of an allele R. Yellow tomatoes are rr. The dominant phenotype for fruit shape is under the control of an allele T, which produces two lobes. Multilobed fruit, the recessive phenotype, has the genotype tt. Two different crosses are made between parental plants of unknown genotype and phenotype. Use the progeny phenotype ratios to determine the genotypes and phenotypes of each parent.
 Cross 1 progeny:
3/8 two-lobed, Red
                    3/8 two-lobed, yellow
                    1/8 multilobed, Red
                    1/8 multilobed, Yellow
 Cross 2 progeny:
1/4 two-lobed, Red
                     1/4 two-lobed, yellow
                     1/4 multilobed, Red
                     1/4 multilobed, yellow

1
Analyze the phenotypic ratios of the progeny in Cross 1. The ratio of 3/8 two-lobed red, 3/8 two-lobed yellow, 1/8 multilobed red, and 1/8 multilobed yellow suggests that two traits (fruit color and shape) are segregating independently. This indicates a dihybrid cross with a 3:1 ratio for each trait.
Determine the genotypes of the parents in Cross 1. Since the progeny phenotypes are in a 9:3:3:1 ratio, the parents must be heterozygous for both traits (RrTt x RrTt). The R allele is dominant for red fruit color, and the T allele is dominant for two-lobed fruit shape.
Analyze the phenotypic ratios of the progeny in Cross 2. The equal proportions of 1/4 for each phenotype (two-lobed red, two-lobed yellow, multilobed red, multilobed yellow) suggest a test cross. This occurs when one parent is heterozygous for both traits (RrTt) and the other parent is homozygous recessive for both traits (rrtt).
Determine the genotypes of the parents in Cross 2. The heterozygous parent (RrTt) contributes one dominant or recessive allele for each trait, while the homozygous recessive parent (rrtt) contributes only recessive alleles. This results in the observed 1:1:1:1 phenotypic ratio.
Summarize the genotypes and phenotypes of the parents. For Cross 1, both parents are RrTt, producing a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio. For Cross 2, one parent is RrTt, and the other is rrtt, producing a 1:1:1:1 phenotypic ratio.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. This framework helps predict the phenotypic ratios of offspring based on parental genotypes, which is essential for analyzing the progeny ratios in the given tomato plant crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In the context of the tomato plant crosses, the ratios of red and yellow fruits, as well as two-lobed and multilobed shapes, provide critical information for deducing the genotypes of the parent plants. Understanding these ratios allows for the application of Punnett squares to predict genetic outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Genotype Determination

Genotype determination involves identifying the specific alleles present in an organism based on observed traits. In the context of the tomato plant crosses, analyzing the progeny phenotypes allows for inferring the genotypes of the parent plants. By applying the principles of inheritance and the observed phenotypic ratios, one can deduce whether the parents were homozygous or heterozygous for the traits in question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
