Step 2: Analyze the genotype of the first organism (AaBbCC). For each gene, determine the number of allele combinations that can be passed to the gametes. Gene A has two alleles (A and a), Gene B has two alleles (B and b), and Gene C has only one allele (C, since it is homozygous). The total number of gamete genotypes is calculated by multiplying the number of allele combinations for each gene: 2 × 2 × 1.