Compare and contrast the following terms:
Monohybrid cross and Test cross
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross
For the cross BB×Bb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
In mice, black coat color is dominant to white coat color. In the pedigree shown here, mice with a black coat are represented by darkened symbols, and those with white coats are shown as open symbols. Using allele symbols B and b, determine the genotypes for each mouse.
Two parents plan to have three children. What is the probability that the children will be two girls and one boy?
Consider the cross AaBbCC × AABbCc.
How many different gamete genotypes can each organism produce?