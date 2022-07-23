Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid cross is performed, the expected genotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.
A student uses the product rule to predict that the probability of flipping a coin twice and getting a head and then a tail is 1/4.
A test cross between a heterozygous parent and a homozygous recessive parent is expected to produce a 1:1 genotypic and phenotypic ratio.
Reciprocal crosses that produce identical results demonstrate that a strain is pure-breeding.
If a woman is heterozygous for albinism, an autosomal recessive condition that results in the absence of skin pigment, the proportion of her gametes carrying the allele that allows pigment expression is expected to be 75%.
The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes.