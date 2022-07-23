Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 8d
Chapter 2, Problem 8d

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.


The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of segregation.

Understand the law of segregation: This law states that during gamete formation, the two alleles for each gene separate so that each gamete carries only one allele for each gene. It applies to the inheritance of a single gene.
Recognize that a trihybrid cross involves three genes, each with two alleles. While the law of segregation applies to each individual gene, it does not predict the overall outcome of a trihybrid cross.
Identify the correct principle for predicting the outcome of a trihybrid cross: The law of independent assortment is the key principle here. It states that alleles of different genes assort independently during gamete formation, provided the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Revise the statement: The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of independent assortment, not solely by the law of segregation.
Conclude that the statement is false and provide the corrected version: 'The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of independent assortment, which works in conjunction with the law of segregation for each gene.'

Law of Segregation

The Law of Segregation, proposed by Gregor Mendel, states that during the formation of gametes, the two alleles for a trait separate, so that each gamete carries only one allele for each gene. This principle is fundamental in understanding how traits are inherited and is crucial for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses.
Mendel's Laws

Trihybrid Cross

A trihybrid cross involves the genetic crossing of organisms that differ in three traits, each controlled by different genes. This type of cross allows for the examination of the inheritance patterns of multiple traits simultaneously, and the expected phenotypic ratio from a trihybrid cross is typically 27:9:9:9:3:3:1, assuming independent assortment.
Trihybrid Cross

Law of Independent Assortment

The Law of Independent Assortment states that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This principle is essential for understanding the outcomes of dihybrid and trihybrid crosses, as it allows for the combination of traits in offspring that are not influenced by the inheritance of other traits.
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
