Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.

If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,

(1) 9/16 of the progeny will have the same phenotype as the F₁ parent.

(2) 1/16 of the progeny will be true-breeding.

(3) 1/2 of the progeny will be heterozygous at one or both loci.