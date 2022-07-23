Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 9b
Chapter 2, Problem 9b

In the datura plant, purple flower color is controlled by a dominant allele, P. White flowers are found in plants homozygous for the recessive allele p. Suppose that a purple-flowered datura plant with an unknown genotype is self-fertilized and that its progeny are 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants.
If one of the purple-flowered progeny plants is selected at random and self-fertilized, what is the probability it will breed true?

1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of the problem. The purple flower color is controlled by the dominant allele P, while the white flower color is controlled by the recessive allele p. A plant with genotype PP or Pp will have purple flowers, and a plant with genotype pp will have white flowers.
Step 2: Analyze the progeny data from the self-fertilized purple-flowered plant. The progeny consists of 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants. This ratio suggests a segregation pattern consistent with a heterozygous genotype (Pp) for the parent plant. Use the Mendelian ratio of 3:1 (purple:white) to confirm this.
Step 3: Consider the genotype of the purple-flowered progeny. Purple-flowered progeny can have either the PP or Pp genotype. To determine the probability of breeding true (producing only purple-flowered offspring), focus on the PP genotype, as it will always produce purple flowers when self-fertilized.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of selecting a PP genotype from the purple-flowered progeny. Since the parent plant was heterozygous (Pp), the purple-flowered progeny will consist of 1/3 PP and 2/3 Pp, based on Mendelian inheritance patterns.
Step 5: Use the probability of selecting a PP genotype to determine the likelihood of breeding true. A PP plant will always produce purple-flowered offspring when self-fertilized, so the probability of breeding true corresponds to the probability of selecting a PP genotype from the purple-flowered progeny.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, the purple flower color (P) is dominant over white (p), which is crucial for predicting the offspring's traits.
Descriptive Genetics

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In the datura plant example, the genotype of the purple-flowered plant could be either homozygous dominant (PP) or heterozygous (Pp). Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is essential for determining the probability of offspring traits.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from the parents. In this scenario, constructing a Punnett square for the purple-flowered progeny will allow us to calculate the probability of obtaining a homozygous dominant plant (PP) that breeds true for purple flowers.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.


The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes.

Textbook Question

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.

If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,

(1) 9/16 of the progeny will have the same phenotype as the F₁ parent.

(2) 1/16 of the progeny will be true-breeding.

(3) 1/2 of the progeny will be heterozygous at one or both loci.

Textbook Question

In the datura plant, purple flower color is controlled by a dominant allele, P. White flowers are found in plants homozygous for the recessive allele p. Suppose that a purple-flowered datura plant with an unknown genotype is self-fertilized and that its progeny are 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants.

Use the results of the self-fertilization to determine the genotype of the original purple-flowered plant.

Textbook Question

The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.

    Cross 1:  P₁: Male leopard x male mottled

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard

    Cross 2:  P₁: Male mottled x female leopard

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard

Which of the phenotypes is dominant? Explain your answer.

Textbook Question

The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.

    Cross 1:  P₁: Male leopard x male mottled

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard

    Cross 2:  P₁: Male mottled x female leopard

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard

Compare and contrast the results of the reciprocal crosses in the context of autosomal gene inheritance.

Textbook Question

The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.

    Cross 1:  P₁: Male leopard x male mottled

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard

    Cross 2:  P₁: Male mottled x female leopard

             F₁: All mottled

             F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard

In the F₂ progeny from both crosses, what proportion is expected to be homozygous? What proportion is expected to be heterozygous?

