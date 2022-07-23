Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,
(1) 9/16 of the progeny will have the same phenotype as the F₁ parent.
(2) 1/16 of the progeny will be true-breeding.
(3) 1/2 of the progeny will be heterozygous at one or both loci.
In the datura plant, purple flower color is controlled by a dominant allele, P. White flowers are found in plants homozygous for the recessive allele p. Suppose that a purple-flowered datura plant with an unknown genotype is self-fertilized and that its progeny are 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants.
Use the results of the self-fertilization to determine the genotype of the original purple-flowered plant.
The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.
Cross 1: P₁: Male leopard x male mottled
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard
Cross 2: P₁: Male mottled x female leopard
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard
Which of the phenotypes is dominant? Explain your answer.
Compare and contrast the results of the reciprocal crosses in the context of autosomal gene inheritance.
In the F₂ progeny from both crosses, what proportion is expected to be homozygous? What proportion is expected to be heterozygous?