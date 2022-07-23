In the datura plant, purple flower color is controlled by a dominant allele, P. White flowers are found in plants homozygous for the recessive allele p. Suppose that a purple-flowered datura plant with an unknown genotype is self-fertilized and that its progeny are 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants.

If one of the purple-flowered progeny plants is selected at random and self-fertilized, what is the probability it will breed true?