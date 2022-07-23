Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 8g

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.


The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes.

1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a trihybrid cross. A trihybrid cross involves three traits, each controlled by a pair of alleles. For example, AaBbCc x AaBbCc represents a trihybrid cross.
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating the number of possible genotypes in a cross. The number of genotypes is determined by the formula \(3^n\), where \(n\) is the number of traits being considered. In this case, \(n = 3\).
Step 3: Substitute \(n = 3\) into the formula \(3^n\). This calculation represents the total number of genotypes expected in the progeny of a trihybrid cross.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the statement 'The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes' aligns with the result of the formula \(3^n\). If \(3^3 = 27\), the statement is true. If not, revise the statement accordingly.
Step 5: If the statement is false, provide the correct information. For example, if the number of genotypes differs, explain the correct calculation and clarify the expected number of genotypes in the progeny of a trihybrid cross.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trihybrid Cross

A trihybrid cross involves the genetic crossing of organisms that are heterozygous for three different traits. Each trait is typically represented by two alleles, leading to a combination of alleles in the offspring. The expected genotypic ratio can be calculated using the principles of Mendelian genetics, specifically the product rule for independent assortment.
Genotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present at a given locus. In a trihybrid cross, each of the three traits can be represented by two alleles, resulting in a variety of combinations. The total number of different genotypes can be determined by calculating the combinations of alleles from each trait.
Independent Assortment

The principle of independent assortment states that alleles for different traits segregate independently during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not affect the inheritance of another. In a trihybrid cross, this principle allows for the calculation of the total number of possible genotypes, which is 2^n, where n is the number of traits being considered.
