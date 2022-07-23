Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of segregation.
Reciprocal crosses that produce identical results demonstrate that a strain is pure-breeding.
Reciprocal crosses that produce identical results demonstrate that a strain is pure-breeding.
If a woman is heterozygous for albinism, an autosomal recessive condition that results in the absence of skin pigment, the proportion of her gametes carrying the allele that allows pigment expression is expected to be 75%.
If a woman is heterozygous for albinism, an autosomal recessive condition that results in the absence of skin pigment, the proportion of her gametes carrying the allele that allows pigment expression is expected to be 75%.
If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,
If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,
(1) 9/16 of the progeny will have the same phenotype as the F₁ parent.
(2) 1/16 of the progeny will be true-breeding.
(3) 1/2 of the progeny will be heterozygous at one or both loci.
In the datura plant, purple flower color is controlled by a dominant allele, P. White flowers are found in plants homozygous for the recessive allele p. Suppose that a purple-flowered datura plant with an unknown genotype is self-fertilized and that its progeny are 28 purple-flowered plants and 10 white-flowered plants.
Use the results of the self-fertilization to determine the genotype of the original purple-flowered plant.
If one of the purple-flowered progeny plants is selected at random and self-fertilized, what is the probability it will breed true?