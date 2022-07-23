Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 41a
Chapter 2, Problem 41a

Humans vary in many ways from one another. Among many minor phenotypic differences are the following five independently assorting traits that (sort of) have a dominant and a recessive phenotype: (1) forearm hair (alleles F and f )—the presence of hair on the forearm is dominant to the absence of hair on the forearm; (2) earlobe form (alleles E and e)—unattached earlobes are dominant to attached earlobes; (3) widow's peak (alleles W and w)—a distinct 'V' shape to the hairline at the top of the forehead is dominant to a straight hairline; (4) hitchhiker's thumb (alleles H and h)—the ability to bend the thumb back beyond vertical is dominant and the inability to do so is recessive; and (5) freckling (alleles D and d)—the appearance of freckles is dominant to the absence of freckles. In reality, the genetics of these traits are more complicated than single gene variation, but assume for the purposes of this problem that the patterns in families match those of other single-gene variants.
If a couple with the genotypes Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd and Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd have children, what is the chance the children will inherit the following characteristics?


the same phenotype as the parents

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the probability that the children will inherit the same phenotype as the parents. The parents have heterozygous genotypes (Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd) for five independently assorting traits. Each trait follows Mendelian inheritance with dominant and recessive alleles.
Step 2: Determine the probability of inheriting the same phenotype for each trait. For heterozygous parents (e.g., Ff), the offspring have a 75% chance of inheriting the dominant phenotype (FF or Ff) and a 25% chance of inheriting the recessive phenotype (ff). Since the parents exhibit the dominant phenotype for all traits, we focus on the 75% probability for each trait.
Step 3: Multiply the probabilities for all five traits. Since the traits assort independently, the overall probability of inheriting the same phenotype as the parents is the product of the individual probabilities for each trait. Use the formula: 0.755, where 0.75 is the probability for each trait and 5 represents the number of traits.
Step 4: Simplify the expression. Calculate 0.755 to determine the overall probability. This step involves basic arithmetic or the use of a calculator.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final probability represents the likelihood that the children will inherit the same phenotype as the parents for all five traits. This probability is based on the assumption of independent assortment and Mendelian inheritance.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive traits. This framework helps predict the probability of offspring inheriting specific traits based on parental genotypes, using tools like Punnett squares.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not influence the inheritance of another, allowing for a variety of combinations in offspring. This concept is crucial for analyzing traits that assort independently, as seen in the question's five traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a given trait, while phenotype is the observable expression of those traits. In the context of the question, understanding the relationship between the parents' genotypes and the potential phenotypes of their children is essential for calculating the likelihood of inheriting specific traits, such as forearm hair or earlobe form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Alkaptonuria is an infrequent autosomal recessive condition. It is first noticed in newborns when the urine in their diapers turns black upon exposure to air. The condition is caused by the defective transport of the amino acid phenylalanine through the intestinal walls during digestion. About 4 people per 1000 are carriers of alkaptonuria.

Sara and James had never heard of alkaptonuria and were shocked to discover that their first child had the condition. Sara's sister Mary and her husband, Frank, are planning to have a family and are concerned about the possibility of alkaptonuria in one of their children.

The four adults (Sara, James, Mary, and Frank) seek information from a neighbor who is a retired physician. After discussing their family histories, the neighbor says, 'I never took genetics, but I know from my many years in practice that Sara and James are both carriers of this recessive condition. Since their first child had the condition, there is a very low chance that the next child will also have it, because the odds of having two children with a recessive condition are very low. Mary and Frank have no chance of having a child with alkaptonuria because Frank has no family history of the condition.' The two couples each have babies and both babies have alkaptonuria.


What is the probability that the second child of Mary and Frank will have alkaptonuria?

425
views
Textbook Question

Alkaptonuria is an infrequent autosomal recessive condition. It is first noticed in newborns when the urine in their diapers turns black upon exposure to air. The condition is caused by the defective transport of the amino acid phenylalanine through the intestinal walls during digestion. About 4 people per 1000 are carriers of alkaptonuria.

Sara and James had never heard of alkaptonuria and were shocked to discover that their first child had the condition. Sara's sister Mary and her husband, Frank, are planning to have a family and are concerned about the possibility of alkaptonuria in one of their children.

The four adults (Sara, James, Mary, and Frank) seek information from a neighbor who is a retired physician. After discussing their family histories, the neighbor says, 'I never took genetics, but I know from my many years in practice that Sara and James are both carriers of this recessive condition. Since their first child had the condition, there is a very low chance that the next child will also have it, because the odds of having two children with a recessive condition are very low. Mary and Frank have no chance of having a child with alkaptonuria because Frank has no family history of the condition.' The two couples each have babies and both babies have alkaptonuria.


What is the chance that the third child of Sara and James will be free of the condition?

559
views
Textbook Question

Alkaptonuria is an infrequent autosomal recessive condition. It is first noticed in newborns when the urine in their diapers turns black upon exposure to air. The condition is caused by the defective transport of the amino acid phenylalanine through the intestinal walls during digestion. About 4 people per 1000 are carriers of alkaptonuria.

Sara and James had never heard of alkaptonuria and were shocked to discover that their first child had the condition. Sara's sister Mary and her husband, Frank, are planning to have a family and are concerned about the possibility of alkaptonuria in one of their children.

The four adults (Sara, James, Mary, and Frank) seek information from a neighbor who is a retired physician. After discussing their family histories, the neighbor says, 'I never took genetics, but I know from my many years in practice that Sara and James are both carriers of this recessive condition. Since their first child had the condition, there is a very low chance that the next child will also have it, because the odds of having two children with a recessive condition are very low. Mary and Frank have no chance of having a child with alkaptonuria because Frank has no family history of the condition.' The two couples each have babies and both babies have alkaptonuria.


The couples are worried that one of their grandchildren will inherit alkaptonuria. How would you assess the risk that one of the offspring of a child with alkaptonuria will inherit the condition?

493
views
Textbook Question

Humans vary in many ways from one another. Among many minor phenotypic differences are the following five independently assorting traits that (sort of) have a dominant and a recessive phenotype: (1) forearm hair (alleles F and f )—the presence of hair on the forearm is dominant to the absence of hair on the forearm; (2) earlobe form (alleles E and e)—unattached earlobes are dominant to attached earlobes; (3) widow's peak (alleles W and w)—a distinct 'V' shape to the hairline at the top of the forehead is dominant to a straight hairline; (4) hitchhiker's thumb (alleles H and h)—the ability to bend the thumb back beyond vertical is dominant and the inability to do so is recessive; and (5) freckling (alleles D and d)—the appearance of freckles is dominant to the absence of freckles. In reality, the genetics of these traits are more complicated than single gene variation, but assume for the purposes of this problem that the patterns in families match those of other single-gene variants.

If a couple with the genotypes Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd and Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd have children, what is the chance the children will inherit the following characteristics?


four dominant traits and one recessive trait

410
views
Textbook Question

Humans vary in many ways from one another. Among many minor phenotypic differences are the following five independently assorting traits that (sort of) have a dominant and a recessive phenotype: (1) forearm hair (alleles F and f )—the presence of hair on the forearm is dominant to the absence of hair on the forearm; (2) earlobe form (alleles E and e)—unattached earlobes are dominant to attached earlobes; (3) widow's peak (alleles W and w)—a distinct 'V' shape to the hairline at the top of the forehead is dominant to a straight hairline; (4) hitchhiker's thumb (alleles H and h)—the ability to bend the thumb back beyond vertical is dominant and the inability to do so is recessive; and (5) freckling (alleles D and d)—the appearance of freckles is dominant to the absence of freckles. In reality, the genetics of these traits are more complicated than single gene variation, but assume for the purposes of this problem that the patterns in families match those of other single-gene variants.

If a couple with the genotypes Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd and Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd have children, what is the chance the children will inherit the following characteristics?


all recessive traits

504
views
Textbook Question

Humans vary in many ways from one another. Among many minor phenotypic differences are the following five independently assorting traits that (sort of) have a dominant and a recessive phenotype: (1) forearm hair (alleles F and f )—the presence of hair on the forearm is dominant to the absence of hair on the forearm; (2) earlobe form (alleles E and e)—unattached earlobes are dominant to attached earlobes; (3) widow's peak (alleles W and w)—a distinct 'V' shape to the hairline at the top of the forehead is dominant to a straight hairline; (4) hitchhiker's thumb (alleles H and h)—the ability to bend the thumb back beyond vertical is dominant and the inability to do so is recessive; and (5) freckling (alleles D and d)—the appearance of freckles is dominant to the absence of freckles. In reality, the genetics of these traits are more complicated than single gene variation, but assume for the purposes of this problem that the patterns in families match those of other single-gene variants.

If a couple with the genotypes Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd and Ff Ee Ww Hh Dd have children, what is the chance the children will inherit the following characteristics?


the genotype Ff EE Ww hh dd

457
views