Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 40d

Alkaptonuria is an infrequent autosomal recessive condition. It is first noticed in newborns when the urine in their diapers turns black upon exposure to air. The condition is caused by the defective transport of the amino acid phenylalanine through the intestinal walls during digestion. About 4 people per 1000 are carriers of alkaptonuria.
Sara and James had never heard of alkaptonuria and were shocked to discover that their first child had the condition. Sara's sister Mary and her husband, Frank, are planning to have a family and are concerned about the possibility of alkaptonuria in one of their children.
The four adults (Sara, James, Mary, and Frank) seek information from a neighbor who is a retired physician. After discussing their family histories, the neighbor says, 'I never took genetics, but I know from my many years in practice that Sara and James are both carriers of this recessive condition. Since their first child had the condition, there is a very low chance that the next child will also have it, because the odds of having two children with a recessive condition are very low. Mary and Frank have no chance of having a child with alkaptonuria because Frank has no family history of the condition.' The two couples each have babies and both babies have alkaptonuria.


What is the chance that the third child of Sara and James will be free of the condition?

1
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern of alkaptonuria. It is an autosomal recessive condition, meaning a child must inherit two copies of the defective allele (one from each parent) to express the condition. Carriers have one defective allele and one normal allele, and they do not show symptoms.
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of Sara and James. Since their first child has alkaptonuria, both Sara and James must be carriers (heterozygous) for the condition. Their genotype is represented as Aa, where 'A' is the normal allele and 'a' is the defective allele.
Step 3: Use a Punnett square to calculate the probabilities of offspring genotypes. Cross the genotypes of Sara (Aa) and James (Aa). The possible combinations are: AA (normal, free of the condition), Aa (carrier, does not express the condition), Aa (carrier, does not express the condition), and aa (affected, has the condition).
Step 4: Analyze the results of the Punnett square. The probabilities for each genotype are: 25% chance of AA (normal), 50% chance of Aa (carrier), and 25% chance of aa (affected). Therefore, the chance of being free of the condition (AA) is 25%.
Step 5: Conclude that the probability of Sara and James's third child being free of alkaptonuria is 25%. This calculation assumes no other genetic or environmental factors influence the inheritance.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or condition is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele, one inherited from each parent. In the case of alkaptonuria, both Sara and James are carriers, meaning they each have one normal allele and one mutated allele. Their child must inherit the mutated allele from both parents to express the condition, which significantly influences the probability of their future children inheriting the disorder.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two individuals. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from the parents. For Sara and James, a Punnett square can illustrate the probabilities of their children being affected by alkaptonuria, showing a 25% chance of being affected, 50% chance of being carriers, and 25% chance of being unaffected.
Carrier Probability

Carrier probability refers to the likelihood that an individual carries a recessive allele for a genetic condition without expressing it. In this scenario, since both Sara and James are carriers of the alkaptonuria allele, their children have a 25% chance of being affected, a 50% chance of being carriers, and a 25% chance of being completely free of the condition. Understanding carrier probability is crucial for assessing the risk for future offspring.
