Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 42
Problem 42
Chapter 2, Problem 42

In chickens, the presence of feathers on the legs is due to a dominant allele (F), and the absence of leg feathers is due to a recessive allele (f). The comb on the top of the head can be either pea-shaped, a phenotype that is controlled by a dominant allele (P), or a single comb controlled by a recessive allele (p). The two genes assort independently. Assume that a pure-breeding rooster that has feathered legs and a single comb is crossed with a pure-breeding hen that has no leg feathers and a pea-shaped comb. The F₁ are crossed to produce the F₂. Among the resulting F₂, however, only birds with a single comb and feathered legs are allowed to mate. These chickens mate at random to produce F₃ progeny. What are the expected genotypic and phenotypic ratios among the resulting F₃ progeny?

Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the parental generation (P). The pure-breeding rooster with feathered legs and a single comb has the genotype FFpp (homozygous dominant for feathered legs and homozygous recessive for single comb). The pure-breeding hen with no leg feathers and a pea-shaped comb has the genotype ffPP (homozygous recessive for no leg feathers and homozygous dominant for pea-shaped comb).
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of the F₁ generation. Since the P generation is homozygous for each trait, all F₁ offspring will be heterozygous for both traits (FfPp). This is because each parent contributes one allele for each gene: F from the rooster and f from the hen for the leg feather gene, and P from the hen and p from the rooster for the comb shape gene.
Step 3: Cross the F₁ generation to produce the F₂ generation. Perform a dihybrid cross between two F₁ individuals (FfPp × FfPp). Use a Punnett square to determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation. Since the two genes assort independently, the expected phenotypic ratio for a dihybrid cross is 9:3:3:1 (9 feathered legs and pea comb, 3 feathered legs and single comb, 3 no feathered legs and pea comb, 1 no feathered legs and single comb).
Step 4: Identify the subset of F₂ individuals allowed to mate. Only birds with feathered legs and a single comb (F_pp) are allowed to mate. From the F₂ generation, determine the proportion of individuals with this phenotype. This requires identifying the genotypes that correspond to feathered legs (F_) and single comb (pp).
Step 5: Perform a cross between the selected F₂ individuals (F_pp × F_pp) to produce the F₃ generation. Use a Punnett square to determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios among the F₃ progeny. Since the parents are heterozygous for the feathered leg gene (Ff) and homozygous recessive for the comb gene (pp), calculate the expected ratios for the F₃ generation based on these genotypes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles, which determine the expression of traits. In this scenario, the dominant alleles (F and P) dictate the presence of leg feathers and pea-shaped combs, while the recessive alleles (f and p) lead to the absence of these traits.
Independent Assortment

The principle of independent assortment states that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait (like leg feathers) does not affect the inheritance of another trait (like comb shape). In the given question, the independent assortment of the F and P alleles allows for a variety of combinations in the offspring, influencing the expected genotypic and phenotypic ratios.
Punnett Squares and Ratios

Punnett squares are a tool used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic ratios of offspring from genetic crosses. By organizing the possible gametes from each parent, one can visualize the potential combinations in the offspring. In this case, analyzing the F₁ and F₂ generations will help determine the expected ratios of the F₃ progeny, particularly focusing on the traits of leg feathers and comb shape.
