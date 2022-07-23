Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

A pure-breeding fruit fly with the recessive mutation cut wing, caused by the homozygous cc genotype, is crossed to a pure-breeding fly with normal wings, genotype CC. Their F1 progeny all have normal wings. F1 flies are crossed, and the F2 progeny have a 3:1 ratio of normal wing to cut wing. One male F2 fly with normal wings is selected at random and mated to an F2 female with normal wings. Using all possible genotypes of the F2 flies selected for this cross, list all possible crosses between the two flies involved in this mating, and determine the probability of each possible outcome.

Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern. The cut wing mutation is recessive, meaning the phenotype appears only when the genotype is homozygous recessive (cc). Normal wings are dominant, so flies with genotypes CC or Cc will have normal wings.
Step 2: Analyze the F₂ generation. The F₁ flies are heterozygous (Cc) and produce F₂ progeny with a 3:1 phenotypic ratio of normal wings to cut wings. This ratio corresponds to genotypes CC, Cc, and cc in a 1:2:1 ratio.
Step 3: Identify the genotypes of the selected F₂ flies. Since both selected flies have normal wings, their genotypes could be either CC (homozygous dominant) or Cc (heterozygous). This gives four possible crosses: CC × CC, CC × Cc, Cc × CC, and Cc × Cc.
Step 4: Determine the offspring genotypes for each possible cross. Use a Punnett square for each combination: (1) CC × CC produces 100% CC offspring, (2) CC × Cc produces 50% CC and 50% Cc offspring, (3) Cc × CC produces 50% CC and 50% Cc offspring, and (4) Cc × Cc produces 25% CC, 50% Cc, and 25% cc offspring.
Step 5: Calculate the probabilities of each outcome. Since the F₂ flies are randomly selected, the probability of each genotype combination depends on the genotype frequencies in the F₂ generation (1/4 CC, 1/2 Cc, 1/4 cc). Multiply these probabilities to determine the likelihood of each cross and its resulting offspring distribution.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations, based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the effects of recessive ones. In this scenario, the normal wing trait (C) is dominant over the cut wing trait (c), leading to the observed phenotypic ratios in the progeny.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In this case, the genotypes CC and cc correspond to the phenotypes of normal wings and cut wings, respectively. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It allows for the visualization of all possible combinations of alleles from the parents. In this question, constructing a Punnett square for the F₂ generation will help determine the probabilities of different wing types in the offspring resulting from the mating of two normal-winged flies.
