Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 21b
Chapter 2, Problem 21b

The accompanying pedigree shows the transmission of a phenotypic character. Using B to represent a dominant allele and b to represent a recessive allele,
Pedigree chart illustrating the inheritance of a phenotypic trait with symbols for dominant and recessive alleles.
Give the genotype(s) possible for each member of the family, assuming the trait is autosomal recessive. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the pedigree and identify individuals who express the autosomal recessive trait. These individuals must have the genotype bb, as they need two copies of the recessive allele to express the trait.
Determine the genotypes of the parents of individuals with the bb genotype. Since the trait is autosomal recessive, each parent must have at least one recessive allele (b) to pass it on. Their genotypes could be either Bb or bb.
For individuals who do not express the trait, analyze their relationship to affected individuals. If they are offspring of parents with Bb genotypes, their genotype could be BB, Bb, or bb. However, if they do not express the trait, they cannot be bb.
Use the inheritance pattern to deduce the genotypes of siblings and other relatives. For example, siblings of affected individuals who do not express the trait are likely heterozygous (Bb) if both parents are carriers.
Assign possible genotypes to each family member based on the above deductions, ensuring consistency with the autosomal recessive inheritance pattern. Double-check that individuals expressing the trait have bb genotypes and unaffected individuals have either BB or Bb genotypes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele (bb). If an individual has one dominant allele (B), the dominant trait will be expressed, masking the recessive trait. This means that carriers (Bb) do not show the phenotype but can pass the recessive allele to their offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Genotype vs. Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an individual, specifically the alleles they possess (e.g., BB, Bb, or bb), while phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype (e.g., the physical trait). Understanding the distinction is crucial for determining the possible genotypes of family members based on their phenotypic traits in the pedigree.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a diagrammatic method used to trace the inheritance of traits through generations in a family. It helps identify patterns of inheritance, such as whether a trait is dominant or recessive, by analyzing the phenotypes of family members. This analysis is essential for deducing the possible genotypes of individuals based on their relationships and expressed traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
