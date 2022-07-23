Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Chapter 20, Problem D.6

Consider possible societal and ethical dilemmas that might arise if we currently shared the planet with another hominin.

1
Recognize that this problem is not directly related to genetics or scientific problem-solving but rather involves societal and ethical considerations about coexisting with another hominin species.
Understand that hominins refer to members of the human lineage after the split from the common ancestor with chimpanzees, including species like Homo neanderthalensis and Homo erectus.
Consider how genetic similarities and differences between modern humans and another hominin species could influence social interactions, reproduction, and health.
Reflect on ethical dilemmas such as rights, identity, discrimination, and resource sharing that might arise from cohabitation with another intelligent hominin species.
Think about how genetic research and knowledge could inform policies and ethical frameworks to address coexistence challenges, but note that this is more a topic of ethics and social science than genetics problem-solving.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hominin Evolution and Diversity

Hominins are members of the human lineage after diverging from the common ancestor with chimpanzees. Understanding the diversity of hominin species, such as Neanderthals and Denisovans, provides context for how different human-like species coexisted and interacted, which is essential when considering societal dynamics with another hominin.
Ethical Considerations in Coexistence

Ethical dilemmas arise when considering rights, treatment, and social inclusion of another intelligent hominin species. Issues include defining personhood, moral obligations, and potential discrimination, which are critical for evaluating how societies might integrate or marginalize another hominin group.
Societal Impact of Biological and Cultural Differences

Biological and cultural differences between humans and another hominin could influence social structures, communication, and resource sharing. Understanding these impacts helps analyze potential conflicts, cooperation, and the challenges of multicultural coexistence in a shared environment.
