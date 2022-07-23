What lines of evidence support the hypothesis that modern humans evolved in Africa and then subsequently migrated throughout the globe?
Chapter 20, Problem D.5
How do copy-number variants arise? Do they account for more polymorphism than SNPs within the human population?
Understand what copy-number variants (CNVs) are: CNVs are segments of DNA that are duplicated or deleted, resulting in a variable number of copies of that segment between individuals in a population.
Learn the mechanisms by which CNVs arise: CNVs typically arise through errors during DNA replication or repair, such as non-allelic homologous recombination (NAHR), non-homologous end joining (NHEJ), or replication fork stalling and template switching (FoSTeS).
Compare CNVs to single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs): SNPs are single base-pair changes in the DNA sequence, while CNVs involve larger segments of DNA that can range from kilobases to megabases in size.
Evaluate the contribution of CNVs to genetic polymorphism: Although SNPs are more numerous in terms of count, CNVs can affect larger portions of the genome and thus contribute more to the total amount of genetic variation between individuals.
Summarize the relative impact: CNVs account for a significant portion of genetic diversity and structural variation in the human genome, often exceeding the amount of polymorphism caused by SNPs when considering the total DNA sequence affected.
Copy-Number Variants (CNVs)
CNVs are segments of DNA that vary in copy number between individuals, involving deletions or duplications of large genomic regions. They arise through mechanisms like unequal crossing over during meiosis, replication errors, or DNA repair processes, leading to structural variation in the genome.
Aberrant Euploid
Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs)
SNPs are the most common type of genetic variation, involving a change of a single nucleotide base in the DNA sequence. Although individually small, SNPs are abundant throughout the genome and serve as important markers for genetic diversity and association studies.
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks
Genetic Polymorphism and Variation
Genetic polymorphism refers to the presence of two or more variants (alleles) at a locus within a population. Understanding the relative contribution of CNVs and SNPs to polymorphism helps clarify the extent and impact of structural versus single-base genetic diversity in humans.
Genomic Variation
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Discuss how both gains and losses of regulatory elements may lead to human-specific traits.
Textbook Question
Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century botanist who laid the foundation for the modern system of taxonomic nomenclature, placed chimpanzees and humans in the same genus. Discuss the merits of this classification.
Textbook Question
Consider possible societal and ethical dilemmas that might arise if we currently shared the planet with another hominin.
Textbook Question
Describe how selection at a locus can result in a loss of polymorphism surrounding the locus.
Textbook Question
How can ancient DNA provide insight into past migrations that analyses of extant human genomes fail to uncover?
