Textbook Question
What insights have analyses of human mitochondrial DNA provided into our recent evolutionary past?
873
views
What insights have analyses of human mitochondrial DNA provided into our recent evolutionary past?
What lines of evidence support the hypothesis that modern humans evolved in Africa and then subsequently migrated throughout the globe?
Discuss how both gains and losses of regulatory elements may lead to human-specific traits.
How do copy-number variants arise? Do they account for more polymorphism than SNPs within the human population?
Consider possible societal and ethical dilemmas that might arise if we currently shared the planet with another hominin.
Describe how selection at a locus can result in a loss of polymorphism surrounding the locus.