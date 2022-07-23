How do copy-number variants arise? Do they account for more polymorphism than SNPs within the human population?
How can ancient DNA provide insight into past migrations that analyses of extant human genomes fail to uncover?
Consider possible societal and ethical dilemmas that might arise if we currently shared the planet with another hominin.
Describe how selection at a locus can result in a loss of polymorphism surrounding the locus.
Denisovans are known from bones found in Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains in Siberia, but traces of their DNA are found in Australians and Melanesians, whose ancestors likely migrated across Asia much farther to the south. How can these geographic differences be reconciled?
In Island Melanesia and Polynesia, most mtDNA haplotypes are of Asian ancestry, whereas Y chromosome haplotypes are predominantly New Guinean. Provide a hypothesis for this sex-biased distribution.
When the human genome is examined, the chromosomes appear to have undergone only minimal rearrangement in the 100 million years since the last common ancestor of eutherian mammals. However, when individual humans are examined or when the human genome is compared with that of chimpanzees, a large number of small indels and SNPs can be detected. How are these observations reconciled?