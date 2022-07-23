Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 14

Directional selection presents an apparent paradox. By favoring one allele and disfavoring others, directional selection can lead to fixation (a frequency of 1.0) of the favored allele, after which there is no genetic variation at the locus, and its evolution stops. Explain why directional selection no longer operates in populations after the favored allele reaches fixation.

Understand the concept of directional selection: Directional selection is a type of natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype over others, leading to a shift in allele frequencies in a population.
Recognize the outcome of directional selection: Over time, the favored allele increases in frequency, potentially reaching fixation, where its frequency becomes 1.0.
Define fixation: Fixation occurs when an allele's frequency in a population reaches 100%, meaning all individuals are homozygous for that allele.
Explain the lack of genetic variation: Once an allele is fixed, there is no genetic variation at that locus because all individuals have the same allele.
Discuss why directional selection stops: Without genetic variation, there is no alternative allele for selection to act upon, so directional selection can no longer operate at that locus.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Directional Selection

Directional selection is a mode of natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype over others, leading to a shift in allele frequencies in a population. This process enhances the reproductive success of individuals with advantageous traits, gradually increasing the frequency of the favored allele while decreasing that of others. Over time, this can result in the fixation of the favored allele, where it reaches a frequency of 1.0.
Natural Selection

Fixation of Alleles

Fixation occurs when a particular allele becomes the only variant present at a genetic locus within a population, resulting in a frequency of 1.0. At this point, all individuals in the population carry the same allele, eliminating genetic diversity at that locus. This lack of variation means that there are no alternative alleles for selection to act upon, effectively halting the evolutionary process at that specific gene.
New Alleles and Migration

Genetic Variation and Evolution

Genetic variation is essential for evolution, as it provides the raw material for natural selection to operate. Without variation, populations cannot adapt to changing environments or respond to selective pressures. Once an allele is fixed, the absence of alternative alleles means that directional selection can no longer occur at that locus, as there are no competing traits to favor or disfavor, leading to a stagnation in evolutionary change.
Evolution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. If you compared the allele frequencies in the two populations, what would you expect to find?

Textbook Question

Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. An earthquake destroys the bridge between the island and the mainland, making migration impossible for the deer. What do you expect will happen to allele frequencies in the two populations over the following 10 generations?

Textbook Question

Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. In which population do you expect to see the greatest allele frequency change? Why?

Textbook Question
What is inbreeding depression? Why is inbreeding depression a serious concern for animal biologists involved in species-conservation breeding programs?
Textbook Question

Certain animal species, such as the black-footed ferret, are nearly extinct and currently exist only in captive populations. Other species, such as the panda, are also threatened but exist in the wild thanks to intensive captive breeding programs. What strategies would you suggest in the case of black-footed ferrets and in the case of pandas to monitor and minimize inbreeding depression?

Textbook Question

Genetic Analysis 20.1 predicts the number of individuals expected to have the blood group genotypes MM, MN, and NN. Perform a chi-square analysis using the number of people observed and expected in each blood-type category, and state whether the sample is in H-W equilibrium.

