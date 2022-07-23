Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 15
Chapter 20, Problem 15

What is inbreeding depression? Why is inbreeding depression a serious concern for animal biologists involved in species-conservation breeding programs?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Inbreeding depression refers to the reduced biological fitness in a given population due to inbreeding, which is the mating of closely related individuals.
Inbreeding increases the probability of offspring being homozygous for deleterious alleles, which can lead to a higher incidence of genetic disorders and reduced survival and reproduction rates.
In species-conservation breeding programs, maintaining genetic diversity is crucial to ensure the long-term viability and adaptability of the species.
Inbreeding depression is a serious concern because it can lead to a decrease in population size and genetic diversity, making the species more vulnerable to environmental changes and diseases.
To mitigate inbreeding depression, conservation programs often implement strategies such as introducing unrelated individuals to the breeding population to increase genetic diversity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inbreeding Depression

Inbreeding depression refers to the reduced biological fitness in a population due to inbreeding, which increases the likelihood of offspring inheriting deleterious alleles. This phenomenon occurs when closely related individuals mate, leading to a higher chance of homozygosity for harmful genetic traits. As a result, inbreeding can lead to decreased survival rates, fertility issues, and overall reduced vigor in the population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:55
Non-Random Mating

Genetic Diversity

Genetic diversity is the total number of genetic characteristics in the genetic makeup of a species. High genetic diversity is crucial for the adaptability and resilience of populations, allowing them to survive environmental changes and resist diseases. In conservation breeding programs, maintaining genetic diversity is essential to prevent inbreeding depression and ensure the long-term viability of endangered species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Conservation Breeding Programs

Conservation breeding programs are initiatives aimed at preserving endangered species through controlled breeding in captivity or managed environments. These programs focus on increasing population numbers and genetic diversity to enhance the chances of successful reintroduction into the wild. Animal biologists must carefully manage breeding pairs to avoid inbreeding depression, making genetic assessments a critical component of these efforts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:28
Bioinformatics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. An earthquake destroys the bridge between the island and the mainland, making migration impossible for the deer. What do you expect will happen to allele frequencies in the two populations over the following 10 generations?

455
views
Textbook Question

Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. In which population do you expect to see the greatest allele frequency change? Why?

447
views
Textbook Question
Directional selection presents an apparent paradox. By favoring one allele and disfavoring others, directional selection can lead to fixation (a frequency of 1.0) of the favored allele, after which there is no genetic variation at the locus, and its evolution stops. Explain why directional selection no longer operates in populations after the favored allele reaches fixation.
460
views
Textbook Question

Certain animal species, such as the black-footed ferret, are nearly extinct and currently exist only in captive populations. Other species, such as the panda, are also threatened but exist in the wild thanks to intensive captive breeding programs. What strategies would you suggest in the case of black-footed ferrets and in the case of pandas to monitor and minimize inbreeding depression?

579
views
Textbook Question

Genetic Analysis 20.1 predicts the number of individuals expected to have the blood group genotypes MM, MN, and NN. Perform a chi-square analysis using the number of people observed and expected in each blood-type category, and state whether the sample is in H-W equilibrium.

532
views
Textbook Question

In a population of rabbits, f(C₁) = 0.70 and f(C₂) = 0.30. The alleles exhibit an incomplete dominance relationship in which C₁C₁ produces black rabbits, C₁C₂ produces tan-colored rabbits, and C₂C₂ produces rabbits with white fur. If the assumptions of the Hardy–Weinberg principle apply to the rabbit population, what are the expected frequencies of black, tan, and white rabbits?

850
views