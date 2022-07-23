The figure illustrates the effect of an ethanol-rich and an ethanol-free environment on the frequency of the Drosophila AdhF allele in four populations in a 50-generation laboratory experiment. Population 1 and population 2 were reared for 50 generations in a high-ethanol environment, while control 1 and control 2 populations were reared for 50 generations in a zero-ethanol environment. Describe the effect of each environment on the populations, and state any conclusions you can reach about the role of any of the evolutionary processes in producing these effects.