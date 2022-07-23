In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C 1 and C 2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f (C 1 ) = 0.80 and f (C 2 ) = 0.20. Flowers that are C 1 C 1 are yellow, orange flowers are C 1 C 2 , and C 2 C 2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C 1 C 1 = 0.30, C 1 C 2 = 0.60, and C 2 C 2 = 1.0.

If predation continues, what are the allele frequencies when the second generation mates?