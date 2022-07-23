Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 25a
Chapter 20, Problem 25a

In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f(C1) = 0.80 and f(C2) = 0.20. Flowers that are C1C1 are yellow, orange flowers are C1C2, and C2C2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C1C1 = 0.30, C1C2 = 0.60, and C2C2 = 1.0.
Assuming the population begins in H-W equilibrium, what are the allele frequencies after one generation of natural selection?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium principle, which states that allele frequencies in a population remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary forces. However, in this case, natural selection is acting on the population, so we need to calculate the new allele frequencies after selection.
Step 2: Write down the initial allele frequencies: f(C₁) = 0.80 and f(C₂) = 0.20. Use these to calculate the genotype frequencies under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium. The genotype frequencies are: f(C₁C₁) = (f(C₁))², f(C₁C₂) = 2 × f(C₁) × f(C₂), and f(C₂C₂) = (f(C₂))².
Step 3: Multiply each genotype frequency by its relative fitness value to account for the effects of natural selection. The relative fitness values are given as: w(C₁C₁) = 0.30, w(C₁C₂) = 0.60, and w(C₂C₂) = 1.0. This gives the weighted genotype frequencies: f'(C₁C₁) = f(C₁C₁) × w(C₁C₁), f'(C₁C₂) = f(C₁C₂) × w(C₁C₂), and f'(C₂C₂) = f(C₂C₂) × w(C₂C₂).
Step 4: Normalize the weighted genotype frequencies to ensure they sum to 1. This is done by dividing each weighted genotype frequency by the total sum of all weighted genotype frequencies: f'(C₁C₁) / (f'(C₁C₁) + f'(C₁C₂) + f'(C₂C₂)), f'(C₁C₂) / (f'(C₁C₁) + f'(C₁C₂) + f'(C₂C₂)), and f'(C₂C₂) / (f'(C₁C₁) + f'(C₁C₂) + f'(C₂C₂)).
Step 5: Calculate the new allele frequencies after selection. The frequency of allele C₁ is given by: f(C₁) = f'(C₁C₁) + 0.5 × f'(C₁C₂), and the frequency of allele C₂ is given by: f(C₂) = f'(C₂C₂) + 0.5 × f'(C₁C₂). These are the allele frequencies after one generation of natural selection.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codominance

Codominance is a genetic scenario where two different alleles at a locus are both expressed in the phenotype of a heterozygote. In this case, the alleles C1 and C2 produce distinct flower colors when present together (C1C2 results in orange flowers), allowing for a clear understanding of how these alleles interact and contribute to the overall phenotype in the population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution where individuals with traits better suited to their environment tend to survive and reproduce more than those with less advantageous traits. In this scenario, the predation of yellow and orange flowers by insects leads to differential survival based on flower color, impacting the allele frequencies in the next generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection

Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium

Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describes a theoretical state in a population where allele frequencies remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This concept provides a baseline to compare against after natural selection occurs, allowing for the calculation of new allele frequencies based on the relative fitness of the genotypes in the population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common autosomal recessive disorder in certain Caucasian populations. In some populations, approximately 1 in 2000 children have CF. Determine the frequency of CF carriers in this population.
796
views
Textbook Question

In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are

Why will this pattern of natural selection result in a stable equilibrium of frequencies of F and S?

462
views
Textbook Question

In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are

Calculate the equilibrium frequencies of the alleles.

419
views
Textbook Question

In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f (C1) = 0.80 and f (C2) = 0.20. Flowers that are C1C1 are yellow, orange flowers are C1C2, and C2C2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C1C1 = 0.30, C1C2 = 0.60, and C2C2 = 1.0.

Assuming random mating takes place among survivors, what are the genotype frequencies in the second generation?

502
views
Textbook Question

In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f (C1) = 0.80 and f (C2) = 0.20. Flowers that are C1C1 are yellow, orange flowers are C1C2, and C2C2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C1C1 = 0.30, C1C2 = 0.60, and C2C2 = 1.0.

If predation continues, what are the allele frequencies when the second generation mates?

422
views
Textbook Question

In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f (C1) = 0.80 and f (C2) = 0.20. Flowers that are C1C1 are yellow, orange flowers are C1C2, and C2C2 flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C1C1 = 0.30, C1C2 = 0.60, and C2C2 = 1.0.

What are the equilibrium frequencies of C1 and C2 if predation continues?

515
views