Chapter 20, Problem D.14

The mtDNA sequence of Neanderthals is more similar to that of modern humans than to that of Denisovans. However, analyses of nuclear DNA clearly indicate that Neandertals and Denisovans share a more recent common ancestor than either of these hominins shares with modern humans. Propose a hypothesis to resolve the discrepancy between the mtDNA and the nuclear genome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and nuclear DNA. mtDNA is inherited maternally and does not recombine, while nuclear DNA is inherited from both parents and undergoes recombination, providing a broader picture of ancestry.
Step 2: Recognize that the discrepancy arises because mtDNA shows Neandertals closer to modern humans, whereas nuclear DNA shows Neandertals and Denisovans as more closely related. This suggests different evolutionary histories for mtDNA and nuclear DNA.
Step 3: Consider the possibility of introgression or gene flow events. For example, mtDNA from modern humans could have replaced the original Neandertal mtDNA through interbreeding, leading to Neandertals having mtDNA more similar to modern humans despite their nuclear DNA reflecting a closer relationship to Denisovans.
Step 4: Formulate a hypothesis that explains this pattern, such as a scenario where Neandertals acquired modern human mtDNA via hybridization, while their nuclear genome retained the ancestral relationship with Denisovans.
Step 5: Suggest further analyses to test this hypothesis, such as examining the timing and extent of gene flow events, and comparing additional genetic markers to see if similar patterns exist.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) Inheritance

mtDNA is inherited maternally and does not recombine, making it a useful tool for tracing maternal lineages. Because it represents only the maternal ancestry, mtDNA can show different evolutionary relationships compared to nuclear DNA, which is inherited from both parents.
Nuclear DNA and Phylogenetic Relationships

Nuclear DNA contains the majority of genetic information and is inherited from both parents, reflecting the combined ancestry of an organism. Analyses of nuclear DNA provide a more comprehensive view of evolutionary relationships and can reveal recent common ancestors that mtDNA alone might not detect.
Introgression and Gene Flow Between Hominin Groups

Introgression refers to the transfer of genetic material between species or populations through hybridization and backcrossing. Gene flow between Neandertals, Denisovans, and modern humans can cause discrepancies between mtDNA and nuclear DNA phylogenies, as mtDNA may reflect past hybridization events or replacement of mitochondrial lineages.
