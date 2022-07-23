Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem D.13
Chapter 20, Problem D.13

When the human genome is examined, the chromosomes appear to have undergone only minimal rearrangement in the 100 million years since the last common ancestor of eutherian mammals. However, when individual humans are examined or when the human genome is compared with that of chimpanzees, a large number of small indels and SNPs can be detected. How are these observations reconciled?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between large-scale chromosomal rearrangements and small-scale genetic variations. Large-scale rearrangements involve major changes like inversions, translocations, or fusions of chromosome segments, while small-scale variations include single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and small insertions or deletions (indels).
Recognize that the observation of minimal chromosomal rearrangement over 100 million years refers to the overall structure and organization of chromosomes remaining largely conserved among eutherian mammals, indicating evolutionary stability at the macro level.
Acknowledge that within species (such as individual humans) or between closely related species (like humans and chimpanzees), genetic diversity arises primarily through small-scale mutations such as SNPs and indels, which accumulate more rapidly and contribute to genetic variation without altering chromosome structure significantly.
Explain that these small-scale mutations can occur frequently and are responsible for genetic differences observed within populations and between closely related species, while the large-scale chromosomal architecture remains stable over much longer evolutionary timescales.
Conclude that the reconciliation lies in the different scales and types of genetic changes: chromosome structure is conserved over millions of years, but small mutations accumulate continuously, leading to detectable genetic variation among individuals and closely related species.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Rearrangements and Genome Stability

Chromosomal rearrangements involve large-scale changes like inversions, translocations, or fusions that alter chromosome structure. Over long evolutionary timescales, such as 100 million years, these events are relatively rare in eutherian mammals, leading to overall genome stability at the chromosomal level despite species divergence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:38
Rearrangement Overview

Small-scale Genetic Variations: SNPs and Indels

Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and small insertions/deletions (indels) are minor genetic changes occurring frequently within populations and between closely related species. These variations accumulate rapidly and contribute to genetic diversity without altering large chromosomal structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Evolutionary Timescales and Mutation Rates

Different types of genetic changes occur at different rates; large chromosomal rearrangements happen slowly over millions of years, while small mutations like SNPs and indels accumulate quickly within populations and species. This explains why chromosomes appear stable over long periods, yet individuals and closely related species show many small genetic differences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can ancient DNA provide insight into past migrations that analyses of extant human genomes fail to uncover?

524
views
Textbook Question

Denisovans are known from bones found in Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains in Siberia, but traces of their DNA are found in Australians and Melanesians, whose ancestors likely migrated across Asia much farther to the south. How can these geographic differences be reconciled?

444
views
Textbook Question

In Island Melanesia and Polynesia, most mtDNA haplotypes are of Asian ancestry, whereas Y chromosome haplotypes are predominantly New Guinean. Provide a hypothesis for this sex-biased distribution.

449
views
Textbook Question

The mtDNA sequence of Neanderthals is more similar to that of modern humans than to that of Denisovans. However, analyses of nuclear DNA clearly indicate that Neandertals and Denisovans share a more recent common ancestor than either of these hominins shares with modern humans. Propose a hypothesis to resolve the discrepancy between the mtDNA and the nuclear genome.

500
views
Textbook Question

A 9-bp deletion in the mitochondrial genome between the gene for cytochrome oxidase subunit II and the gene for tRNAᴸʸˢ is a common polymorphism among Polynesians and also in a population of Taiwanese natives. The frequency of the polymorphism varies between populations: The highest frequency is seen in the Maoris of New Zealand (98%), lower levels are seen in eastern Polynesia (80%) and western Polynesia (89%), and the lowest level is seen in the Taiwanese population. What do these frequencies tell us about the settlement of the Pacific by the ancestors of the present-day Polynesians?

435
views
Textbook Question

If you were to compare your genome sequence with that of your parents, how would it differ? If you were to compare your genome sequence with another student's in the class, how would it differ? What additional difference might you see if your genome was compared with that of a sub-Saharan African, or if you are of sub-Saharan African descent, with that of a non-African?

498
views